When opportunity rang, entrepreneur took it with both hands

MPHO MUKOSI

Johannesburg - Founder and CEO Lebogang Mokubela, 32, from Soshanguve, created a company called Lemok Electronics, which is a South African-based technology company that designs, manufactures, and distributes innovative mobile devices, with a focus on smart feature phones.

Their flagship product is the Lehumo "Smart Feature" Phone, which offers a range of features found on high-end smartphones, including access to apps, email, internet browsing, and voice assistants, all while maintaining the affordability and simplicity of a feature phone.

Mokubela explained that he was invited by a friend to go see how people buy electronic devices, and that’s when he came up with the idea of coming up with something of his own.

"A shopping centre client had asked my team and I to be on-site at midnight as the GAME store was opening at that time. I was fascinated with the number of people that came out at those hours. I wanted to see what they were buying, and to my surprise, the majority of purchases were electronics and gadgets, specifically TVs and cell phones. I then noticed that out of everything that was being bought, there were no African brands. I could not sleep after that since I was busy doing research and sketching out plans, and I kept asking myself why African brands weren't building products for African challenges", said Mokubela.

He further explained that between 2017 and 2019, he worked on Lemok Electronics’ first entry-level smartphone, the s8. This was launched on December 18, 2019.

It became somewhat of an instant hit when the first three shipments were sold out upon arrival. However, lockdown and Covid-19 happened and completely destroyed the business; even the factory they had partnered with went bust on him.

"In between 2020 and 2022, we were working on building sustainability within the business operations but also looking into a new market segment—this was the birth of our soon-to-be-launched Lehumo 4G ‘Smart Feature’ Phone", he further explained.

"I saw an opportunity to bridge the "digital divide" in Africa by providing affordable, accessible, and reliable technology to those who might not be able to afford high-end smartphones but still need to stay connected. Further to that, I also recognised that there was a lack of affordable smart feature phones on the market that catered to the needs of African consumers. Importantly, I saw the phasing out of 2G and 3G networks as an opportunity to provide a device that helps those transitioning from feature phones," he said.

After six months of them launching their first phone, Covid-19 happened, and it made things very difficult to compete with established incumbents as there was a shortage of chipsets and screens.

"We are committed to being predominantly black-owned as part of our mission to drive economic transformation and empower previously disadvantaged individuals in South Africa and Africa as a whole. This is important because it promotes equality, diversity, and inclusivity in the tech industry, which historically has been dominated by a few large players. By being predominantly black-owned, we are able to create opportunities for other black entrepreneurs and provide role models for young black people who aspire to enter the tech industry. We believe that by empowering previously disadvantaged communities and promoting diversity, we can create a stronger, more innovative, and more resilient tech industry for the future", said Mokubela.

The Star