Minister Naledi Pandor says only 32% of women occupy a managerial position in SA

Johannesburg - Only 32% of women occupy managerial positions in South Africa. Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, said in her keynote address at the Forbes Africa Leading Women’s Summit at Sunbet Arena in Times Square, Pretoria, on Wednesday.

Pandor said that it was evident that, statistically, in South African women were increasingly entering the workplace, constituting 43.8% of the labour force, and were thus contributing significantly to the economy, but were not in managerial posts.

She did however showcase some of the gains that had been made regarding women’s progression in economic spheres of life.

“The increase in remuneration and access to jobs, because of the decrease in gender discrimination, are contributing factors to the proliferation of women in the labour force,” she said.

Pandor also highlighted that, across all JSE-listed companies, women made up 15% of executives and 30% of non-executive directors.

“According to a new PwC report, the percentage of female CEOs in JSE-listed companies improved to eight percent at the end of June last year from five percent a year earlier,” she said.

The minister said that the government had managed to activate public and private sector supply chains to make sure that South Africa’s 40% preferential procurement from women-owned businesses became a reality.

“Procurement is a critical element with the potential to grow women-owned businesses, which unfortunately attract less than two percent of the global procurement market, according to the United Nations.”

“This gap presents an opportunity to create gender equality through ethical supply chains to enable South Africa to achieve economic outcomes for businesses and communities,” she said.

In academia, Pandor pointed out that women constituted 15% of the 26 vice chancellors in the country, and out of 30 deputy vice chancellors, 12 were women.

