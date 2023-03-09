File - A memorial service was held for murdered SA rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes at the Sandton Convention Centre where fans, business associates and music industry leaders gathered to bid him farewell ahead of his private funeral. Picture: Timothy Bernard African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Police Minister Bheki Cele has brought a new spark of hope to those who have been calling for justice following the killing of the award-winning rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes.

Addressing the media, Cele said that although they may be working at a slower pace than expected by the nation, they will crack the case.

He mentioned that there is progress after collecting cell phones.

“Fortunately, I get briefed every day about this matter. It is a matter that we can't get to rest. And unfortunately, we can’t give a blow-by-blow of what is happening, but the progress is absolutely there. We have collected a lot of cell phones that were working to download all kinds of things. That was the last I received. The progress is there, we acknowledge, but not at the speed that the community would have loved and the nation would have loved to see us react. But mark the space — we are cracking the case,” said Cele.

This news came after the hashtag #JusticeforAKA had been trending for weeks, with many of his fans demanding justice.

A petition calling for justice for the slain rapper has garnered close to 10 000 signatures.

Started by a woman named Lelo N, the petition, addressed to KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola, and Cele, expresses the sentiments of many South Africans fed up with crime levels in the country.

Forbes was shot dead outside the Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban on February 10.

A few days after the confirmation of his death, CCTV footage of the night he got killed was doing the rounds on social media, sparking speculations surrounding his death.

His family had denounced the theories made on social platforms suggesting that his fans should celebrate his legacy with his new music.

Some of the songs from his posthumous album, “Mass Country”, have also raised concerns, with some fans thinking the global musician may have prophesied his death.

With more than one song in his 14-track album seemingly detailing his life, how the musician’s life ended continues to be the subject of speculation.

“Okay, I cannot live here; I cannot sit still; 1 cannot rebuild; promises unfulfilled here; I don't want to die 'cause if I go silent. Who go’n to feed all my children?

“Nothing feels real no more. How do I fill this hole in my spirit? I cannot hear clichés no more. Living my low life. What did you score me? 1 was on top of your pyramid; that's when the pastor told me.

“If I’m getting killed, it’s them,“ read the lyrics.

