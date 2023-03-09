Marikana 17 accused of murder and other serious offences in 2012 appear in the high court

Seventeen people accused of murder and other serious offences in Marikana in 2012 appeared in the High Court, North West Division, sitting at the Mogwase Regional Court. .REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko (SOUTH AFRICA - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS CIVIL UNREST EMPLOYMENT)

Johannesburg – Today, 17 people accused of murder and other serious offences in Marikana in 2012 appeared in the High Court, North West Division, sitting at the Mogwase Regional Court.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesmen for the division, Henry Mamothame, said that the accused were charged with seven counts of murder, four of malicious damage to property, four of robbery, three of unlawful possession of firearms, and three counts of unlawful possession of ammunition.

"These charges are related to the labour disputes between mine workers of Lonmin Karee Mine and Impala Platinum Mine (Implats) and their employers when they participated in unprotected wage strikes that led to the loss of lives and damage to property.

"The matter was set for trial from March 6 to 10, 2023, however, one of the accused was not present on the first day and the matter was rolled over to the next day," said Mamothame.

According to Mamothame, the State indicated that it was ready to proceed with the trial. However, the defence attorneys were reluctant to proceed, as they want the matter to be postponed or struck off the roll pending the outcome of the review application they registered with the Gauteng Division of the High Court to have all charges against them withdrawn.

He added that the state opposes this move as an order was granted by the North West judge president for trial to resume amid the pending review application.

"The State also believes it’s in the interest of justice for the trial to commence – for families of the deceased and of society. The matter last appeared on November 29, 2022, and it was postponed for trial as per the judge president’s order," said Mamothame.

Mamothame added that both the State and the accused’s legal representatives have completed their arguments, and the sitting judge was expected to make a judgment on the postponement on Friday, March 10, 2023, or the court would exercise its inherent jurisdiction to strike the matter off the roll.

"The State emphasised its readiness and that of its witnesses to testify in the matter."

"One of the accused is currently serving a life sentence for a murder related to the wage strike in Marikana in 2012. Sixteen of the accused are out on a warning, and are expected back in court when judgment is passed," he said.

The Star