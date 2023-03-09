Joburg Mayor pledges his support to the community of Westbury

“We stand ready to work with the national and provincial governments to resolve once and for all the challenges confronting Westbury,” says Joburg Mayor Thapelo Amad. Picture: Timothy Bernard African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg – Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad and MMC for public safety Mgcini Tshwaku have pledged their support to minister Bheki Cele’s efforts to tackle gang violence, which has claimed the lives of two people and resulted in the injury of at least 11 others in Westbury.

Both Amad and Tshwaku were part of the crime prevention imbizo held at the Westbury Recreation Centre on Tuesday alongside Cele, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, and MEC Faith Mazibuko, who heard first-hand some of the harrowing stories narrated by victims of gang violence in the area.

Members of the community said they feel alone and that their young people are joining gangs and committing crimes just to survive.

As more and more mothers lose their sons to gang violence, the community ends up suffering the scourge of violent crimes, community members said.

The new wave of gang violence that erupted over a week ago comes after the gunning down of "Fast Guns" leader Keenan Ebrahim, who was shot and killed near Florida over two weeks ago.

With tears in her eyes as she walked to the podium, Westbury resident and dance teacher Melissa Davids said young people want opportunities, not empty promises from politicians. She urged government leaders to do something for her people, who are fighting social problems with little to no assistance from the government.

"We want to work; I can tell you that. We want to do [recreational] activities, but nothing is coming to us. Help us become better citizens who tackle their challenges with great military precision," she said.

Amad said the recent rise in gang criminality that has engulfed the area in the West Rand is what influenced government leaders to hold the public consultation. He said he was prepared to help the community find solutions to their problems.

The Mayor said the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department stands ready as a reliable ally of the SAPS in a collaborative effort to prevent and defeat crime.

"You can rest assured, Minister, that you have a dependable partner in the City of Johannesburg. We stand ready to work with the national and provincial governments to resolve once and for all the challenges confronting Westbury, Eldorado Park and other troubled parts of Johannesburg," Amad told the community.

One of the parents who lost a child to gun violence complained to the police minister that the gun violence in Westbury was the result of the incompetence of law enforcement officials who were allegedly in cahoots with the criminals.

Cele said no one should be subjected to a life in which they do not have the freedom to move around freely due to gangsterism.

"It hurts to hear women and young children say they are afraid to leave their homes," he said, emphasizing that something was wrong in Westbury and that he would use force to restore peace and harmony in the community.

The minister stated that the notorious police’s Tactical Response Team (TRT), dubbed Amaberete, will form part of the policing teams in Westbury to reduce gang violence in the area, which has become normalised.

He promised that corrupt cops would be dealt with harshly. "We are going to send the Secretariat and IPID (Independent Police Investigative Directorate) to deal with corrupt police officers," he said.

The minister added that he will send detectives to resolve the backlog of outstanding cases.

The Star