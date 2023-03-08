Climbers move mountains for 5 000 girls in six provinces

Johannesburg - Across six South African provinces – Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Western Cape, Mpumalanga and the Free State – the two Trek4Mandela 2022 expeditions have raised enough money to support more than 5 000 girls.

The Trek4Mandela Expedition marked the 10th anniversary of the first summit in 2012. The first group, which included 19 esteemed individuals, reached its peak on July 18, 2022 (Mandela Day). The second group, which included 10 inspired individuals, reached the top on August 9, 2022 (Women's Day).

Two Trek4Mandela 2022 expeditions have raised enough money to support more than 5 000 girls. Picture: Supplied.

Through their combined efforts they were able to raise enough money to provide a full year’s worth of sanitary protection to thousands of girls across six provinces in South Africa.

The 2012 launch of the Caring4Girls programme addresses the problem of period poverty, which many girls experience. The organisation gives girls who are in need sanitary towels, menstrual hygiene advice, and education about puberty. Since 2012, more than 300 local and foreign climbers have participated in Trek4Mandela, which supports the Caring4Girls programme to raise money and awareness for the cause.

More than 1.8 million girls in South Africa and neighbouring countries have been empowered because of Caring4Girls.

Richard Mabaso, the founder and CEO of the Imbumba Foundation, said: “It is always humbling to have people join the Trek4Mandela programme to support this notable cause. I am very proud of the 2022 climbers, who have raised enough funds to support thousands of indigent girls across the six provinces of South Africa, where they are from. May we continue to all do our part to uplift communities.”

The Trek4Mandela climbers’ distributions started at the end of February and go through March 2023. The climbers will be at the various schools across their respective provinces to be part of the handover to the girls and give them a chance to see why they climbed Mount Kilimanjaro.

