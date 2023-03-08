South Africa - Johannesburg - 07 March 2023 - A group of NEHAWU members protest outside the Thelle Mogoerane hospital in Erukhuruleni.Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - A two-year-old child died at Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, while healthcare workers affiliated with the National Education, Health, and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) embarked on a wildcat strike yesterday morning.

The boy, whose name is known to The Star, died at 5am, and his body was collected by mortuary personnel at 10am yesterday. His parents have been notified.

The Star has seen the death report, which confirmed: “The boy is from Phadima Section in Katlehong. DOA: 05/03/2023, time of death: 5.20am. It also confirmed that he was in ICU and the relative was not present at the time of death. The report was compiled at 6am, and the doctor phoned the family to come to the ICU.”

On Monday evening, some healthcare workers said that they were being intimidated by striking colleagues, and they continued working until their shift ended yesterday morning.

According to one source, the child’s body was left for longer than usual before being collected by mortuary officials.

Another source said she was advised by a security official not to wear a uniform since she was due to work a late shift, but she managed to gain entrance to the hospital and started working.

“I managed to access the hospital, and I am working. I noticed that there is no one at the labour and delivery ward.

“There are some patients at the ward’s high care who are experiencing challenges with pregnancy, and some are in the delivery room, but there are no workers.

“Some patients asked me to discharge them, and I told them that I am not a doctor. They told me that they wanted to go home because they saw that they would not get help,” said the source.

The Star team visited the hospital yesterday and found strikers singing and chanting Struggle songs not far from the main entrance of the hospital.

Roads leading to the hospital were blocked with rocks, tree branches, burning tyres and other debris.

Patients, some visibly sick and heavily pregnant, were deprived of medical attention.

Simphiwe Xulu, from Katlehong, who is seven months pregnant, said she was disappointed to find health-care workers striking.

“I am in pain. I needed to see a doctor and was disappointed to learn that I could not receive medical attention. I wish I knew about the strike. I have wasted money that I don’t have,” Xulu said.

Parents of newly born Lihle Dlamini were also disappointed after failing to get a birth certificate for their child.

“We were surprised to find a strike, and when we entered, the nurses were not working. We came here very early, and only security officials were in the building,” said John Dlamini, the father of the newborn.

Staff who wanted to work said they were in fear after some striking employees intimidated them for working while they were striking for everyone.

“I am really scared; all I want to do is work. This strike must end soon,” said the source.

Acting Public Service and Administration Minister Thulas Nxesi said “the no work, no pay” principle would apply.

The Department of Public Service and Administration proposes a salary increase of 4.7%, but the union is demanding 10-12%.

The department obtained an interdict to stop the strike, however, Nehawu vowed to continue with their action until their demands were met.

“As Nehawu, we remain resolute that no amount of court intimidation by the government will deter us from this noble and worthy cause that we have embarked on fighting for public servants, defending collective bargaining, and rights of workers. We shall not retreat; no surrender. It’s aluta continua,” said Nehawu in a statement.

The union called on Nxesi to cease his anti-worker tendencies.

“Failure to do so will leave us with no other option than to take the battle directly to him,” said Nehawu.

Gauteng Health Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said there were a number of facilities where services had been affected by the strike.

“We are experiencing a blockage of entrances, which then means that ambulances are also not able to move in and out } In some other facilities, we’ve seen that there is a high degree of intimidation, with workers feeling that their environment is not conducive for them.

“We still continue to provide services to patients that are within our facilities, albeit we are constrained,” Modiba said.

He said there was no access to the entrance at Heidelberg and Rahima Moosa remained closed with patients being turned away.

With regards to the death of the child, the Gauteng Health Department acknowledged receiving the media query and asked for an extension to respond today.

The Star