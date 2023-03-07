What Spotify user playlists say about SA’s mood in 2023

Giant music streaming service Spotify reveals that its new data shows the prevailing moods of the playlists South Africans are making. Picture: Pexels

Johannesburg - Giant music streaming service Spotify reveals that its new data shows the prevailing moods of the playlists South Africans are making, giving a glimpse of how 2023 is shaping up so far.

Global moods data also gives a peek into the most popular songs being added to moods playlists around the world right now.

The top 15 moods in South Africans’ user-generated playlists included productivity, dark, focus, confidence, chilled, motivation, confident, free, sad, happy, hopeful, serotonin, mood, joyful, and anxious.

Using playlists that have moods like "happy", "focused," and "confident" in their titles, Spotify’s data wizards have been able to identify how South Africans are feeling as we head into the third month of the year.

The top 10 moods are overwhelmingly positive, and it is clear that South Africans have set some real goals for 2023.

"Productivity" is the top mood, with "focus" coming in third and "motivation" being the sixth most popular mood. South Africans are also feeling confident, with "confident" and "confidence" both featuring in the top 10.

But it is not all sunshine and roses, as "dark" is the second most popular mood for playlists (and it is the kind of dark that has nothing to do with load shedding), while "sad" is the mood featuring in ninth place.

The top 10 is rounded out with "chill", "free," and "happy" for balance, while "hopeful" is just outside of the top 10 in 11th place.

"Music is such an integral part of self-expression and of how we feel, which is why Spotify gives users a range of tools and features to help them curate and share their moods," says Spotify sub-Saharan Africa Head of Music Phiona Okumu.

Topping the list as the number one song for productivity is SZA’s Kill Bill, followed by Miley Cyrus’ Flowers, which also coincidentally tops the list for most features on "confidence" playlists.

When it comes to focus, the top songs are dominated by K-Pop, with TAEYANG’s Vibe, featuring Jimin of BTS fame, clinching the top spot.

The recent data shared in the month of love also showed that South Africans have been adding iconic love songs by artists like John Legend, Ed Sheeran, Whitney Houston, and Mariah Carey to their playlists to express their feelings.

Amapiano might have a choke hold on South Africans’ hearts for the rest of the year, but when it comes to marking the month of love, it is the classics that have been keeping us all entertained.

The Star