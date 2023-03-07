WATCH: Electricity Minister’s dance moves lead to debate about qualifications on Twitter

Johannesburg - Twitter users have reacted to the Minister of Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s dance moves, with some looking at his boogie and questioning whether he could be the man to solve the country’s energy crisis.

A tweet from @Fjeeezy jokingly said Ramokgopa was “dancing and the music is not very audible. Clearly, life goes on for him even if there’s no electricity”.

@AmandaDlomo echoed similar sentiments about the fact Ramokgopa was dancing without any music playing.

“The fact that he’s dancing without music is what’s stressing me,” read the tweet.

Ladies & Gentlemen meet Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity. A qualified Civil Engineer is expected to solve electrical issues. pic.twitter.com/K7GbZb8vrW — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) March 7, 2023

The main discussion that crept into the post was from a question posed by the well-known Twitter handle Man’s NOT Barry Roux, who asked tweeps if they thought “a qualified civil engineer is expected to solve electrical issues”.

One tweet, from @IamMangi, asked what was new: “a teacher in charge of solving crime and police matters, a pharmacist in charge of SOEs, a mine labourer in charge of energy.”

Another tweeter, @_prince_em, added, “Rather than what field are his qualifications, can you please share his track record as a leader? This is a political appointment; for once, let’s appreciate the fact that he holds credible qualifications and has been in leadership positions before, where one can say he didn’t fail.”

@wadza_mazhetese tweeted that Ramokgopa couldn’t move politically, “it’s impossible to do anything in between Gwede and Pravin”.

Tweeps like @CitizenDevoted came to his defence, stating that Ramokgopa managed Rooiwaal power station effectively, and after his removal, the power station stopped producing.

“I think he is the right man,” the tweet said.

@Rihone1 said his results would speak for themselves, saying “his personal life should remain his personal life, and service delivery to the nation will speak for him”.

With @MatshekeWilliam tweeted, “Sputla has a life beyond his formal deployment; I have worked with this man and I know how capable he is in addressing the challenges of electricity this country is faced with; wait and see, and you will thank him soon!!!!!”

The Star