Johannesburg - Renowned musician Jabulani “Sjava” Hadebe has announced the tour of his critically acclaimed album, Isbuko, which is set to grace three provinces in South Africa.

The first leg of the tour will be in Pretoria on March 18 (South African State Theatre), Joburg on May 6 (Cradle Boutique Hotel), and Durban on May 27 (Playhouse Theatre).

This year kicked off with the award-winning star giving his fans a taste of his new music as he made a return with a star-studded full studio album.

The Ekuseni hitmaker features long-time ATM collaborators Emtee (My Life, with Emtee Records’ artist Lolli Native) and Saudi (Ungavumi, Amaphiko), 1020 Cartel’s Anzo (Amavaka), and Maskandi heavyweights Shwi (Ithuna), Mzukulu (Isoka, Akabuye), Inkos’yamagcokama (Akabuye), and Dumakahle (Amakhehla).

Sjava also features the popular Qwabe Twins (Isoka) and the highly talented singer/songwriter Mzulu Phaqa (Inhlonipho).

The release of the 18-track album was announced by Sjava at his Live in Durban concerts (December 9 and 10, 2022), where the audience was given a sneak peek into the project with a live performance of the song Amavaka, for which both Delayde and Webmoms travelled to South Africa to perform with Sjava.

The star revealed the essence of the album, explaining that it brings to light a deeply introspective side of him as he takes the listener on a journey of bare and raw emotions.

“I feel good about the album; I am proud of it; it’s my work. It means a lot to me that I am still alive and that I am able to do this and continue with God's work.”

The Eweni hitmaker unpacks the significance behind the title Isbuko, which he says is all about reflection, sitting yourself down, and asking yourself questions.

“And why I titled it Isbuko, it is because most of the songs are self-reflecting. And then there’s Umuntu, a song that you need to sit down and listen to alone and ask yourself questions. It talks about your mistakes and self-doubts,” said Sjava.

Speaking about some of the songs, he points out that Amavaka describes how self-doubt and fear lead to self-sabotage, reminding us that we are often further along in our lives than the tiny voice of doubt in our heads would have us believe.

Thixo is a haunting prayer, a plea to God to remain within His sight and grace; family relationships and hardships are vividly described and exquisitely delivered in Akabuye and Kube ngangazi.

Sad love songs, a genre that Sjava is well known for, are also well-represented on this album.

Amanxeba tells the long tale of the never-ending time it takes to heal from the grief of a failed relationship, and Grounding describes a man’s longing to finally find true love, settle down and start a family. But the love songs are not all sad, with Dudlu and Iphisi painting beautiful pictures of enduring love.

