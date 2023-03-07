Reconstruction of fire-gutted parliamentary buildings to begin soon

Fire fighters are battling the fire which started on Monday morning at Parliament’s National Assembly Chamber which has flared up again. Photograph: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The secretary to Parliament, Xolile George, has been handed over the fire-gutted parliamentary buildings by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure and its implementing agency, the Coega Development Corporation (CDC).

According to a parliamentary statement, it will partner with the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), which was also present at the handover meeting of the reconstruction project.

George said it must be ensured that modernity and heritage blend perfectly, and this was a challenge they were placing on the desk of the architectural team.

“The team must ensure the new buildings meet the requirements of modern communications technology, occupational safety and those that support the constitutional work of Parliament, including ensuring adequate capacity for joint sittings of both Houses, additional oversight committee rooms and more capacity for the public gallery,” said George.

He added that the fire crisis also necessitated higher levels of vigilance in mitigating all kinds of risks, including unprecedented weather patterns, so that nothing can disrupt Parliament’s business continuity in the future.

He said every effort would be made to ensure that the reconstruction programme was concluded within the set period of two years.

An internal capacity has also been created to assist Parliament in managing the reconstruction programme through its implementing agency, the DBSA.

