Bronze statue of late Archbishop Desmond Tutu to be introduced at the Long March to Freedom exhibition

Johannesburg - A life-size statue of the late Emeritus Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu will join the other 100 iconic resistance leaders at the Long March to Freedom exhibition in Cape Town.

The bronze statue will be introduced on March 23.

The CEO of the National Heritage Project NPC, developers, owners, and operators of the Long March to Freedom, Dali Tambo, said that it had always been planned to include Desmond Tutu in a place of high honour as soon as possible after his sad passing.

"Local and international visitors ask daily why he isn’t included, and our answer is always: we have the design, but we don’t have the funds to complete the statue. We are deeply grateful, as will the rest of the world, that Woolworths SA stepped in and agreed to cover the costs of making the bronze.

“It is our belief that adding this iconic and much-loved individual to Long March to Freedom will raise its profile and encourage other corporations to follow Woolworths’ lead and support the ongoing existence of this incredible exhibition," said Tambo.

Janet Jobson, CEO of the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, said that the foundation was thrilled that Tutu was going to be so honoured and included in the Long March to Freedom.

"We are looking forward to collaborating going forward and telling the story of the Arch and all the stalwarts who preceded him," said Jobson.

Director for Woolworths’ Corporate Affairs and Inclusive Justice Initiative, Zinzi Mgolodela, said that Woolworths has assisted Long March to sustain itself for two years now, and they are very happy to see that support culminate in the making of this very beautiful tribute to Tutu.

"He was a man who occupied a unique position — without being appointed or elected, guided by his faith — as a global moral conscience and human role model. As a brand, Woolworths SA is both proud and humbled to associate ourselves with the universal values he stood for," said Mgolodela.

The Star