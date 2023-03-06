Late Free State education MEC praised as leading steward in education

Johannesburg - The ANC said it was mourning “a leading steward in educational leadership”, the Free State Education MEC Pule Herbert Izak Makgoe, who was popularly known as “Tate”.

The party said his sterling record included top national matric pass rates for the Free State for the past four consecutive years, with numbers recorded at more than 80% each year.

Makgoe, 59, died in a car accident on the N1, outside Winburg, yesterday morning.

His bodyguard, Warrant Officer Piet Mdi, also died, while the driver, Warrant Officer Pule Nkopane, was rushed to hospital.

According to emergency personnel who attended the scene, the vehicle they were travelling in had hit two cows. The three had been trapped in the vehicle.

Spokesperson for Free State Premier Sello Dithebe said emergency crews had used the jaws of life to free the occupants. “Unfortunately, two were declared dead on the scene: Makgoe and one male protector. The male driver of the vehicle suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Winburg Hospital for stabilisation, and later transported to Bloemfontein,” said Dithebe.

Under the leadership of Makgoe, the Free State obtained an 88.5% matric pass rate last year, putting it ahead of the entire country.

Free State education MEC Pule Makgoe was killed in a car crash in the early hours of Sunday. His protector also died in the accident. Two cows, with which the car had collided, were found at the scene. | Supplied

The ANC said that Makgoe had served in different positions in the Free State executive council.

From 1994 to 1996, and again starting in 2005 to 2009, he was the Free State’s MEC for finance. As MEC for tourism and environmental affairs, he served from 1997 to 1999, followed by his role as MEC for agriculture from 1999 to 2001.

He was also MEC for public safety, security, and liaison from 2004 to 2005. And from 2001 until 2004. he served as the Free State legislature’s chairperson of committees.

“The ANC extends its deepest condolences to Comrade Tate Makgoe and Warrant Officer Vuyo Mdi’s families, their loved ones, comrades, colleagues, and all the people of the Free State, especially Free State learners.

“We also wish Warrant Officer Pule Nkopane a speedy recovery in hospital,” said ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the cause of the accident remained unknown, and that law and traffic enforcement authorities were still investigating the incident.

“Makgoe’s service to the South African people is well documented. Under his stewardship, the Free State Education Department continued to lead the country with excellent matriculation results.

Piet Mdi, the late education MEC’s protector, was killed in a car accident in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Supplied

“His passing is a great loss to his family, his friends, and the country at large, particularly the people of the Free State, whom he served diligently. I send my messages of condolence to his family and that of the protector,” Mbalula said.

Political parties, unions, and the SA Democratic Teachers Union sent condolences to Makgoe’s family, colleagues and friends.

“We extend our condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe.

“Makgoe exemplified what is right with our education system, and under his leadership the Free State achieved the highest matric pass rate for four consecutive years,” said ActionSA.

The EFF in Free State said it joined all South Africans in prayer for his family’s comfort during this difficult time.

“Makgoe was among the very few dedicated and humble leaders of government who always provided logical and sound leadership that often transcended narrow partisan loyalties defined by legislature politics.

“He was very passionate about education and will be remembered for his discipline and diligent service to the people of the Free State.

“His contribution to education in the province will always be remembered,” said the EFF’s Free State spokesperson, Patience Dibate.

