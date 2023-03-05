Sadtu Free State saddened by death of Education MEC Tate Makgoe

Johannesburg - The SA Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) in the Free State has offered condolences to the wife, children, the entire Makgoe family, colleagues, friends, and his organisation, the ANC, following the death of Tate Makgoe.

Sadtu said that as an organisation in the province, they were deeply saddened and devastated by the loss of this great leader.

“We convey our heartfelt condolences to his wife, children, the entire Makgoe family, colleagues, friends, and his organisation, the ANC, that he loved so much.

“Death, be not proud, because you have robbed the province and the entire country of a great revolutionary who devoted his entire life to serving the people of the province and the country at large. Their pain as a family is also our pain; we are wounded inside our hearts.

"Comrade Tate, when he first joined the Department of Education, realised that, as a cadre of the movement, for him to succeed, he had to work with Sadtu," read the statement.

The union said it acknowledged his immense contribution to education, taking the Free State from a poorly performing province to a highly recognised provincial education department.

"It is under his stewardship that the Free State has performed extremely well over the past seven years.

“Education under his leadership is among the few government departments that, as citizens of the province, we pride ourselves in.

"One of the characteristics that shaped Comrade Tate Makgoe into the MEC he was is that of being a decisive leader.

“He was not shy to commit mistakes on what he believed in, and that led to a massive protest action by Sadtu in the province in 2016.

“This was a good lesson to learn, hence his passion for education grew stronger and the employer-employee relationship with Sadtu improved," said Sadtu.

The trade union said that through robust engagements with them, they realised the importance of investing in primary education.

"His passion and vision about accessing maths, science, and accounting by all learners, to a certain extent, removed the stereotype and perception that these subjects are meant only for intelligent learners. This he achieved through the introduction of the ‘Maths for All’ campaign, which should be revived," added the statement.

A spokesperson for the IFP, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, said his party was saddened to hear about the tragic passing of Makgoe, as well as one of his protectors, in a car accident.

The IFP said Makgoe was at the helm of the Free State Education Department, which has achieved the best matric results in South Africa for the past four years running.

"His passion for education has been praised across sectors, from the SA Union of Students to opposition parties to his own political party, the ANC.

“He was recognised for his commitment to the eradication of poverty and underdevelopment in the country.

“The IFP would like to extend sincere condolences to the MEC’s family, friends, colleagues, and the education sector at large, as well as to the loved ones of MEC Makgoe’s protector," said Hlengwa.

The Star