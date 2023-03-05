Late Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe described as dedicated and humble leader of government

Johannesburg - Tributes are pouring in following the tragic death of Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe, 59, who died in a car accident on the N1, outside Winburg, in the early hours of this morning.

One protector also died, and a driver was rushed to the hospital.

According to emergency personnel who attended the scene, on arrival, they found a light motor vehicle that had hit two cows with three occupants trapped inside it.

The spokesperson for Free State Premier, Sello Dithebe, said emergency crews used the jaws of life to free the occupants.

“Unfortunately, two were declared dead on the scene: Makgoe and one male protector. The male driver of the vehicle suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Winburg Hospital for stabilisation and later transportation to Bloemfontein,” said Dithebe.

Under the leadership of Makgoe, Free State obtained an 88.5% pass rate in the 2022 matric results, putting it ahead of the entire country. The province has been taking the top spot for four consecutive years.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the cause of the accident remained unknown and law and traffic enforcement authorities were still investigating.

He also confirmed that he was informed that Makgoe and his protector died in the accident.

“Makgoe’s service to the South African people is well documented. Under his stewardship, the Free State education department continued to lead the country with excellent outputs in the matriculation results. His passing is a great loss to his family, his friends and the country at large, particularly the people of the Free State, which he served diligently. I send my messages of condolence to his family and that of the protector,” Mbalula said.

Political parties, unions and the South African Democratic Teachers Union sent condolences to Makgoe’s family, colleagues and friends.

“We extend our condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe. Makgoe exemplified what is right with our education system, and under his leadership, Free State achieved the highest matric pass rate for four consecutive years,” said ActionSA.

The EFF in Free State said it joined all South Africans in prayer for his family’s comfort during this difficult time.

“Makgoe was among the very few dedicated and humble leaders of government who always provided logical and sound leadership that often transcended narrow partisan loyalties defined by legislature politics. He was very passionate about education and will be remembered for his discipline and diligent service to the people of the Free State. His contribution to education in the province will always be remembered,” said EFF Free State spokesperson Patience Dibate.

Free State Premier Mxolisi Dukwana visited the accident scene and expressed his condolences.

Ministry of Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga took to Twitter to express his condolences.

“It’s unbelievable that I speak of MEC Tate Makgoe in the past tense. We continue to pay tribute to this dedicated leader who wanted nothing but simply the best.”

