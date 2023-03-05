HOT 102. 7 FM pays tribute to Mark Pilgrim

Johannesburg - Radio station HOT 102.7FM is mourning the death of renowned broadcaster Mark Pilgrim.

The station said Pilgrim enjoyed a long and distinguished radio and television career, which culminated in him finding his “spiritual home” at HOT 102.7FM, where he produced and anchored the award-winning Mark Pilgrim Show from Monday to Saturday between 9am and 12pm.

Managing director of HOT 102.7FM Lloyd Madurai said they were devastated by Mark’s death, and that he had left an enormous hole in the HOT family, as well as the broader radio industry.

“Old-school radio pros like Mark don’t come around very often, and the only comfort we can draw is the fact that Mark had an incredible impact on, not just South African radio, but the broader community, bravely fighting this awful disease in the public eye and inspiring and giving hope to people in a similar position,” said Madurai.

He said Pilgrim’s sense of humour, easygoing nature, and love for all things “Old Skool” mixed seamlessly with the music, and there was an originality to the content and presentation.

“It was just a quality radio show with the perfect tone for that time of the day,” he said.

Madurai said Pilgrim had achieved so much and was the consummate professional, which they were privileged to see day in and day out.

“He really was an example of how to prepare and deliver a quality radio show, balancing cleverly thought-out content with the music and a silky-smooth delivery.

“What he brought to his show really resonated with our audience, which was clear in the incredible ratings it received,” added Madurai.

“HOT 102.7FM extends its condolences to the family and friends of Mark Pilgrim, particularly his fiancée Adrienne and his girls, Tayla-Jean and Alyssa,” the radio station said in a statement.

The Star