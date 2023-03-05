Breakthrough by SAPS amid arrest of suspect linked to a mass shooting incidents in Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal

Johannesburg – The Police Ministry has welcomed a breakthrough after a suspect linked to mass shootings in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal was nabbed.

The ministry praised the detective work of the SAPS that led to the arrest of a suspect believed to be involved in the mass shootings.

According to police reports, two armed men entered a yard in Makanda Street, KwaZakhele on January 29, 2023. Of 11 people shot, eight died and three sustained serious wounds at a birthday celebration.

The owner of the house, Vusumzi Sishuba, 51, was celebrating his birthday. His brother, Andile Sishuba, was among the guests who died in a hail of bullets.

Other guests who died were Kholekile France, 54, Mbuyiseli Mboya, 64, Nomatamsanqa Mandla, 58, Liyema Poro, 20 and Nandipha Koliti, 42.

After the shooting Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the family and promised justice would prevail.

Police Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said the Eastern Cape police, under the leadership of Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, launched a manhunt for the suspects as they investigated eight cases of murder and three cases of attempted murder.

The ministry said police are working around the clock to investigate mass shootings and vowed to bring all perpetrators to justice.

Themba said police were currently in pursuit of more suspects believed to be involved in the mass shooting that shocked the community and the country.

"The police ministry is encouraged by the arrest, which demonstrates the sharpness of the police's investigative and intelligence efforts, which continue to pursue justice at all costs," Themba said.

Murder, where firearms were used, has increased, Cele said last month, during the release of crime statistics for October to December 2022, expressing his concern.

Cele said that was gun violence was problematic and posed a serious threat to lives and livelihoods.

"Out of the 7 555 people murdered in the three months of reporting, 3 144 were killed with a firearm, and 2 498 with other weapons such as knives, sharp and blunt instruments, bricks, and in many cases, bare hands," Cele said.

The Star