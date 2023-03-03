South Africa - Cape Town - 25 July 2022 - Members of the National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (NUMSA) singing at the CTICC before their president Andre Chirwa addressed and officially opened the 11th national congress .photograph : Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has noted the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey published by Statistics South Africa for the fourth quarter for the period October 2022 to December 2022, which shows a marginal decrease in the unemployment rate.

The official unemployment rate decreased by 0.2 percentage points, from 32.9% in the third quarter of 2022 to 32.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Numsa’s spokesperson, Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, said that in the fourth quarter of 2022, the unemployment rate also decreased by 0.5 percentage points to 42.6%. Even though there has been a decrease, these figures are still very high, demonstrating the failure of the policies put in place to create more employment.

“We have a growing population of young people who are sitting at home, not working. The report said there were at least 10.2 million young people aged 15–24 years in Q4 of 2022, of which 33.6% were not in employment, education, or training.

“At the same time, reports that 700 000 graduates have applied for the Social Distress Grant (SRD) are deeply worrying. It means that we are a failing state, because even those who have qualifications are unable to find work.

“If the state is unable to end load shedding and stop the crippling blackouts that have paralysed the country, any minor gains we may have made are about to be reversed.”

Hlubi-Majola said the ANC government, led by Cyril Ramaphosa, has unleashed this “permanent nightmare of crippling blackouts on the entire country, which is destroying any possibility of meaningful economic recovery”.

Companies where Numa is organised are threatening job cuts, and in some cases they threaten to reduce wages and benefits, because of the impact rolling blackouts are having on production.

"Young people should be working and contributing to economic growth, because they have the right to work and to earn a decent living in order to take care of themselves and their families.

“It is most disturbing to note that even doctors are unable to find work in South Africa, and yet, our public health-care system is on the verge of collapsing, and we desperately need more doctors and nurses. This is a recipe for disaster because it creates fertile ground for social unrest.

“The high unemployment rate is evidence that the economic policies of the governing party are a complete failure. If the state does not harness SOEs to drive a job-led industrial strategy, the situation will worsen,” said Hlubi-Majola.

She added that if they continue to ignore the demand to nationalise land and all minerals for our economic benefit, then we will never experience meaningful change as the working class majority.

The Star