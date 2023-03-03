The Star is giving away Flamin’ Hot Gift Packs to two lucky readers

Johannesburg - PepsiCo South Africa, a food and beverage company, has increased the selection of its “hottest snacks” by adding Simba Flamin’ Hot Chakalaka, Doritos Flamin’ Hot Masala, and NikNaks Flamin’ Hot Chilli, three of Mzansi’s favourite hot and spicy flavours.

Giulia Iorio-Ndlovu, senior marketing director, Snacks of PepsiCo South Africa, commented on the range’s inspiration, saying: “The new Flamin’ Hot range encapsulates the existing deep love that consumers have for hot and spicy flavours, which awaken their taste buds and take them on an exciting flavour experience. Our flavours are rooted in cultural influences, pivoting legacy favourites among South Africans; chakalaka, masala, and the classic chilli, into enjoyable snacks.“

PepsiCo South Africa is coming up with novel ways to make snack brands fit into the culture and way of life of consumers. The three flavours can be customised to meet specific and individual taste preferences.

To celebrate and engage consumers on the Flamin’ Hot Range, a campaign was rolled out, driving a simple flavour message through the “Unleash Your Heat” tagline across key and relevant consumer touch points.

This includes a first-of-its-kind TV commercial (including the companies Simba, Doritos, and NikNaks), where PepsiCo started a hot conversation that spread to social media and other digital channels. Radio activations, out-of-home billboards, and digital screens at malls around the nation are additional campaign supporters.

“Why go for mild when you can choose Flamin’ Hot? ‘Unleash Your Heat’ as you entice your tastebuds today with the Flamin’ Hot Range,” Giulia Iorio-Ndlovu said.

