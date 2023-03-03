Sjava to headline The Bears Palace birthday celebration

Johannesburg - Award-winning artist Jabulani “Sjava” Hadebe is set to headline the highly anticipated first anniversary celebration of the popular hangout spot, The Bears Palace in Carolina, Mpumalanga, set to happen on March 4.

Hadebe will be among other local music heavyweights, including Makhadzi, Emtee, Mthandeni, Toss, DJ Pru, Siya Papu, Shasha, DJ Stu, Thula Sizwe, Tshedi Mholo and Lady Cele, to highlight the birthday.

Sjava recently released his eagerly awaited album, “Isbuko”, which brings to light a deeply introspective side of the artist as he takes the listener on a journey of bare and raw emotions.

“I feel good about the album. I am proud of it, it’s my work. It means a lot to me that I am still alive and that I am able to do this and continue with God’s work.”

The “Eweni” hitmaker unpacks the essence behind the title “Isbuko”, which he says is all about reflection, sitting yourself down, and asking yourself questions.

“And why I titled it ‘Isbuko’, it is because most of the songs are self-reflecting. And then there’s ‘Umuntu’, a song that you need to sit down and listen to alone and ask yourself questions. It talks about your mistakes and self-doubts,” said Sjava.

In conversation with “The Star”, founder Brandon Tshabangu detailed the essence of event.

“It’s the first anniversary of The Bears Palace, which is a music festival arena that was launched on March 5 of last year. The Bears Palace takes the same form of musical set-up as Tomorrowland in Belgium. If you look at Tomorrowland in Belgium, it has the same set-up as The Bears Palace. So we want to establish one big music arena in the country.”

Having hosted a string of prominent artists, Tshabangu said they aspire to host international artists.

“The aspect is not just a music festival. Music becomes the cream of our establishment. We are also a hospitality and a tourism attraction environment, and the aim is meant to boost our economy in the Mpumalanga province as well as the country because we aspire to host an international music festival.”

When launching the event last year, they featured a genre-focused line-up, but this year they decided to be versatile and have more diversity in the line-up.

Tshabangu said they aim to make the event memorable and highlight the progress of the establishment.

He revealed that they will also honour an artist who has done remarkably well in the entertainment industry.

