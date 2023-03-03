Beauty queen debunks myths ahead of World Obesity Day

Johannesburg - As the world approaches World Obesity Day set to be marked on March 4, Miss South Africa 2022 runner-up Ayanda Thabethe opens critical discussions on nutrition.

Thabethe, who will be representing this country at Miss Supranational in Poland in July as Miss Supranational South Africa, launched her advocacy campaign, Project Khulisa, this week, which aims to help communities struggling with food insecurity.

The 23-year-old, who was in her final year of a BSc in Dietetics and Human Nutrition at the University of KwaZulu-Natal when she entered the pageant last year, discusses the complexities of obesity and shares some affordable and nutritious recipes.

Asked about her opinion on obesity in South Africa, she said, “Obesity is the enemy and is under-estimated in South Africa. Through a number of mechanisms, some as simple as the mechanical stress of carrying excess weight and others involving complex changes in hormones and metabolism, obesity raises the risk of various fatal and disabling diseases. In addition to raising individual, national and international health care expenses, it also reduces the quality and length of life. The danger of obesity in our country is that many people do not perceive it as a health condition. Some cultures equate obesity with meaning that one is well off or being treated well.

“Having a conversation about obesity can be difficult for anyone. Obesity is not a symptom of laziness or a lack of self-control, as some people incorrectly believe. A number of factors — such as heredity, mental health problems, changes in daily routines, chronic stress, hormone imbalances, or medication side effects — might contribute to obesity as a health condition. Despite the cause, suffering silently by yourself will not help you recover from a health condition. Instead, we must approach obesity the same way we do any other health problem: by consulting with our doctor. It also impacts how people perceive themselves in the mirror and their sense of self-worth,” said Thabethe.

The beauty queen also shared guidance with those struggling with their weight.

“Choose to either eat five or six modest meals or three decent-sized meals a day with a small snack or two in between if necessary.

“If you’re in good health and satisfied with your weight, an intense workout routine is fine. But a moderate fitness routine will work better for you if you’re having trouble losing weight. You will gain more benefits from regular 30-minute walks than from a strenuous, impossible-to-continue 90-minute workout.

“Avoid ‘emotional eating’. Being conscious of when you eat because of stress or for comfort is half the battle. You might want to think about employing holistic psychotherapy or meditation to help you let go of old eating habits. You might just find yourself fitting into clothes you haven’t been able to for years,” she said.

The Star