The Bears Palace celebrates its anniversary with a fine line-up of music artists

Johannesburg - The popular entertainment hotspot, The Bears Palace, is set to celebrate its first anniversary on March 4 with a line-up of the finest artists.

Just a year since its launch, The Bears Palace has grown from strength to strength, hosting a slew of popular artists and building itself to be one of the most reputable places in Mpumalanga.

Renowned artists such as Sjava, Makhadzi, Emtee, Mthandeni, Toss, DJ Pru, Siya Papu, Shasha, DJ Stu, Thula Sizwe, Tshedi Mholo, and Lady Cee will grace this event to highlight the birthday.

The Star spoke with the founder, Brandon Tshabangu, who detailed the Essence event.

"It's the first anniversary of The Bears Palace, which is a music festival arena that was launched on March 5 of last year. The Bears Palace takes the same form of musical set-up as Tomorrow Land in Belgium. If you look at Tomorrow Land in Belgium, it has the same set-up as the Bears Palace. So we want to establish one big music arena in the country."

Having hosted a string of prominent artists, Tshabangu says they aspire to host international artists.

"The aspect is not just a music festival; music becomes the cream of our establishment; we are also a hospitality and a tourism attraction environment, and the aim is meant to boost our economy in the Mpumalanga province as well as the country because we aspire to host an international music festival."

When launching the event last year, they featured a genre-focused line-up, but this year they decided to be versatile and have more diversity in the line-up.

Tshabangu says they aim to make the event memorable and highlight the progress of the establishment.

The Star