CoJ places GFIS officials on precautionary suspension

Johannesburg - The City of Johannesburg has placed senior officials from the Group Forensic and Investigation Services (GFIS) department on precautionary suspension pending an investigation into allegations levelled against them.

"Allegations of serious misconduct have been levelled against the officials that include, but are not limited to, circumventing council processes and thereby preventing council from exercising oversight in accord with applicable with laws and regulations," the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

The city said that while it has been hard at work developing methods to decrease unlawful, irregular, pointless and wasteful expenditure, some of the claims have led to financial prejudice.

"Furthermore, in light of the recent efforts put by the City in stabilising its finances, these acts of maladministration cannot be tolerated, especially within a department that is mandated to fight maladministration, fraud, and corruption with the City of Johannesburg," the department said.

The officials have been placed on precautionary suspension because of the seriousness of the allegations and to allow due process to unfold without any hindrance.

The Star