‘Autism’: Mom of maths wizard worried over his stalled progress

Johannesburg - THE maths wizard who became famous for his genius-like maths problem-solving abilities is no longer the happy child he was three years ago.

Child star Sbahle Zwane, now 15 years old, seems to have fallen on hard times as his family struggles to find suitable schools to nurture his talents.

After spending a one-year stint at the prestigious Curro Academy in Protea Glen, Soweto, the maths guru is reported to be now spending his time on weekends in search of scorpions around his neighbourhood of Lehae, south of Johannesburg.

More than three years ago, the then 11-year-old Sbahle wowed South Africans through his unique ability to solve complex mathematics calculations at the drop of a hat.

In 2018, while he was in Grade 4 at the Olifantsvlei Primary School in Eikenhof, Johannesburg, and after receiving social media attention, it was hoped that his future would shine even brighter due to the Curro Academy Protea Glen scholarship.

Following the subsequent social media buzz, Sbahle appeared on the BBC with news that more and more good Samaritans would help him realise his potential. His then-unemployed mother landed a job at Curro Academy, where she still works today.

Four years later, this short-lived dream of winning maths competitions across the globe seems to have come crashing down.

His mother, Mbali Zwane, told The Star that the scholarship at Curro Academy in 2019 failed to yield the desired results, instead it turned into a curse.

After spending two years in limbo in 2020 and 2021, Sbahle is now a learner at Randeor Special School in the south of Johannesburg, where his abilities are wasting away.

“My child was bullied at his new school and struggled to adapt to his new environment.

“He was never happy at the school and this really affected his ability to adapt and make his mark. I so wish he did not get this opportunity, as it has turned into a curse for my child.

“The whole of 2020 and 2021, my son was not in school after he was taken out of Curro Academy, as I had asked for him to be transferred to another school. However, he was refused a transfer to Savanna City and blacklisted, which delayed him by a further two years.

“Since then, he has not recovered, and neither have I recovered from the situation,” Mbali said.

To compound matters, it is alleged that Sbahle was further misdiagnosed with autism without having a proper diagnosis done on him.

“My son was declared autistic. I even went to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital to get him tested for autism.

“The doctors there assessed him and found that he was not autistic. For me, this has been very difficult. I feel as though I have failed my son.

“Even at his current school, the teachers ask me why my son is here ... I feel let down by the education system. It is like they have turned against my son after they had promised to help take care of him and nurture him through maths competitions,” she said.

These days he goes around his neighbourhood in search of scorpions or spends his time making a quick buck around the township and sometimes makes enough money to get by.

His grandfather, Edward Zwane, said sometimes people take advantage of his grandson.

“It is sad what is happening to my grandchild.

“He spends most of his time around the park in search of scorpions, and people around here are giving him money laced with all sorts of things that have now made him suffer epileptic seizures,” the grandfather claimed.

His concerned mother said she does not know what else to do to help her son find the right school to nurture him. She said she has been up and down seeking help from those who can lend a helping hand and fulfil his passion of being a world-renowned genius.

“It is frustrating to be in this difficult position as a parent. I feel like a failure and I do not know what else to do to see him succeed,” she said.

Attempts to get comment from Curro Academy proved unsuccessful at the time of going to print.

