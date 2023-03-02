All this talk about drugs is pissing me off, says Emtee as he denies drug abuse claims

Johannesburg - Award-winning musician Mthembeni Ndevu, affectionately known as Emtee, has slammed questions and comments accusing him of using drugs.

The Roll Up hitmaker took to Twitter to reveal that people should stop pushing agendas.

This stemmed from posts where he was being questioned about drugs on social media.

“All this drug talk is pissin’ me off. I even quit lean. I been sober for a minute, so don’t come to me with that drug talk sh**. I’m done with that life! Stop tryna push agendas here, misunu.”

He further spoke about all the challenges that artists go through.

“Artists go through the most. Siyathukwa, siybuLawa, sebelwa izi mali, kuhlekwisa ngathi, kuhletshwa ngathi, on top of that, you as an artist still have to show up, smile, and keep it moving.”

He further spoke about being cyberbullied and said, “Yes. I’m tried! I’m fed up! You can’t cyberbully me n expect a standing ovation. F%$k that! These motherf%$#kers don’t know me."

Most local celebrities, including Msaki, have also spoken out about the prevalence of cyberbullying on social media.

The Ubomi Abumanga hitmaker spoke about the dangers of being a celebrity, revealing that some opinions put a strain on her.

“Please also understand why I have to leave this space. Please release me. I may seem weak because I let this get to me. But I am sensitive and sentimental, an empath (this is my most valuable creativity tool), and my skin is not thick. It is porous, so I feel the changes in the breeze. I’m moved quickly and deeply, and I understand this may be abnormal. I don’t expect everyone to understand, but I know some of you get it.

“The same sensitivity where the songs come from is the same sensitivity that can’t handle this callous badgering and normalisation of bullying. Allow me to take my leave for my wholeness. Please remember me as the one who said we are not meant to take this, even if it comes with the territory,” said Msaki.

