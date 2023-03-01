International Relations Minister Dr Naledi Pandor in South Korea where she co-chaired the inaugural South Africa-Korea Joint Co-operation Commission (JCC) with her counterpart, Dr Park Jin, Korea’s Minister of Foreign Affairs. Photo: Dirco

Johannesburg - International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor has reacted to the disturbing American embassy security alert over Eskom and food shortages.

Pandor described the latest security alert on load shedding as “surprising and odd” and said it made no sense.

On February 15, 2023, the American embassy issued the alert, urging American citizens living in or visiting the country to be on the lookout for possible food shortages and stock up on food that should last them for at least three days.

The embassy further stated that the negative impact that load shedding had on daily life in South Africa was one of the reasons it had called on Americans to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from crime and food scarcity.

“Load shedding currently results in localised power outages of up to six hours or more per day throughout the country.

“These planned electricity outages negatively affect private residences, businesses, municipal lighting, traffic lights and hotels. Rolling blackouts can also impact water availability and safety, internet connectivity, cell phone network coverage, fuel pumps (and therefore fuel availability), residential security features, and the food supply.”

It said increased crime during power outages was a threat to their safety.

“Additionally, power outages have the potential to increase crime; for example, traffic jams when lights are out provide opportunities for smash and grab crime, and residences can be targeted when lights are out and security systems are not functioning.

“Further, ongoing conditions have led to an increase in protests and demonstrations, and in some cases, civil unrest, throughout the country,” the embassy said.

Reacting to the alert, Pandor said she did not recall the US alerting its citizens to stockpile food during power outages in California.

“I found it rather surprising and odd. I don’t recall such alerts when California had similar blackouts and outages.

“I found it a rather odd warning, but there have been many of these surprise warnings, and none of what is warned about has come to fruition,” she said.

