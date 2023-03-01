Gossip blogger Musa Khawula commands attention as he takes aim at celebs on his new platform

Johannesburg - While many assumed that his Twitter account suspension would be the end of his social life, gossip blogger Musa Khawula introduced himself on another platform, breathing fire.

Khawula is popular for his excessive slurs thrown at prominent local celebrities and has garnered a great following on social media.

Last year, his account was suspended after he leaked private pictures of the popular DJ Lulo Cafe.

There had also been calls for Khawula's Twitter account to be suspended following a series of allegations posted publicly about various people.

Despite the fact that many people celebrated his suspension, he recently introduced himself on a YouTube channel with over 50 000 subscribers.

Among the long list of renowned personalities he took aim at are Lerato Kganyago, Mihlali Ndamase, Priddy Ugly, Kenny Kunene and Gail Mabalane.

He recently took aim at the popular rapper K.O. on YouTube, revealing details about his status.

Last year, Khawula was involved in a physical altercation with the renowned comedian Moshe Ndiki and claimed to be a victim while also initiating a petition to have him removed from Gomora.

"So I was physically assaulted. Do what is right. Gomora to suspend Moshe Ndiki for assaulting Musa Khawula," wrote Khawula.

A few hours before the fight, Musa had written about Moshe's acting skills, and many suspect that that may have been what led to the dispute.

"Moshe Ndiki welcomes his new dog, Sulizinyembezi Ndiki. This comes after his husband, Phelo Bala, left their marital rental apartment. Moshe Ndiki has since decided to be a dog daddy. He also can't act, can he?"

Musa was also embroiled in a verbal spat with the popular media personality Lerato Kganyago, whom he calls "Bonang Lite."

Kganyago revealed that she suffered a lot of pain because of Khawula and his unnamed celebrity friend. Turning to her Twitter account, she wrote: "Start talking about the fact that you are a convicted felon, you still continue to have warrants for arrest. I told you the pain that you and your friend caused me you will pay for it. The people you are trying to please here won't save you."

Before his Twitter account was suspended, Kganyago had publicly told him that she did not fear him.

"I DONT FEAR YOU. I know you fear the police. You can't hide forever in Umhlanga Rocks. The sources that keep feeding you information about other people. You are going down with them. Don't be bother deleting your DMs," wrote Kganyago.

"Criticize but don't disrespect me @Musakhawula many years I let you slide with your bullying and you know Who had sent you. You've got criminal charges from 2013 of Drug trafficking, robbery, you've been convicted ( Just to name a few) deal with."

