US embassy urges its citizens to stock up on food and travel safely in SA

Johannesburg - The US Embassy has once again warned its citizens residing in South Africa to stock up on food supplies due to the country's persistent power crisis.

The latest security alert by the American embassy was issued by the US government on February 15, six days after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster on energy and nine days before the country was grey listed.

"The US Embassy would like to take this opportunity to remind US citizens travelling to or living in South Africa that South Africa has a Travel Advisory Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution due to Crime and Civil Unrest," the statement said.

In October 2022, the American intelligence community and the US Embassy reported a possible terror attack in and around Sandton on the day organisers of the Joburg Pride refused to cancel their event on the basis of this alert.

After considering this alert, the organisers of the event went ahead as planned, with scores of supporters joining in spite of the terror alert.

This latest alert comes just at the same time the country was grey listed by the Financial Action Task Force due to the country's lack of sufficient mechanisms to monitor and combat money laundering and terrorist financing activities.

The US embassy in South Africa urged all its citizens living in or travelling to South Africa to prepare for potential emergencies by gathering enough non-perishable food, three litres of drinking water per day, medicine, and first aid supplies that will last for three days.

The embassy further stated that the negative impact that load shedding has on daily life in the country is one of the reasons they have called on Americans to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from crime and food scarcity.

"Load shedding currently results in localised power outages of up to six hours or more per day throughout the country. These planned electricity outages negatively affect private residences, businesses, municipal lighting, traffic lights, and hotels. Rolling blackouts can also impact water availability and safety, internet connectivity, cell phone network coverage, fuel pumps (and therefore fuel availability), residential security features, and the food supply," the embassy said.

The American government also said that increased crime during power outages is a real threat to their safety.

"Additionally, power outages have the potential to increase crime; for example, traffic jams when lights are out provide opportunities for smash and grab crime, and residences can be targeted when lights are out and security systems are not functioning. Further, ongoing conditions have led to an increase in protests and demonstrations, and in some cases, civil unrest, throughout the country," the statement reads.

