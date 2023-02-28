Outgoing Eskom spokesperson says journalists should dig deeper into corruption at the power utility

Johannesburg - Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha appealed to journalists to look closely at the events at South Africa’s power utility.

Mantshantsha served his last day of duty on Tuesday, February 28.

He told a local radio station that all the stories that he had previously written as a reporter about Eskom were true. Mantshantsha had been a seasoned reporter who had written countless stories on the power utility before joining the company as a spokesperson tasked with cleaning up the image of the beleaguered entity.

"I have said what I have written about Eskom is true today as it was 16 years ago. This is an opportunity for journalists to search and find and see what they can deliver to the people of South Africa. Eskom has been out there, talking about the corruption. People need to just go back and read what Eskom has said itself about corruption; there are reports such as the Zondo report, which drills down into the corruption at Eskom," Mantshantsha said.

Mantshantsha’s resignation comes days after that of Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Mantshantsha said the timing of his departure days after de Ruyter’s resignation was just a coincidence.

"Today, as I sit here, everything I have ever written about Eskom is exactly as it was at the time. I had a three-year contract that is ending today, and André had his own arrangement that he had with Eskom. I had an opportunity to negotiate a contract with Eskom," he said.

Mantshantsha said he would not be returning to the journalism industry but would be going to his late grandfather’s farm to spend some time there.

Meanwhile, there were reports that de Ruyter was considering moving out of the country after his revelations about corruption at Eskom. The ANC had also taken him to task, challenging him to give the names of ANC officials who were allegedly involved in corruption at Eskom.

The DA in Parliament has also called for an investigation into corruption at Eskom. The party’s leader, John Steenhuisen, said the allegations that had been made by de Ruyter were serious and had to be investigated.

The Star