Month of love celebrated in The Star and Why Cook event

MPHO MUKOSI

Johannesburg - Why Cook Studio believes February is the month of love, which is why it hosted a cooking event for partners, friends and family to join it in its studio while preparing a three-course meal on Thursday in Bryanston.

Mathapelo Montsho, co-founder of Why Cook, believes her event will bring people together and also make new friends with those who come to cook.

“I believe that February is the month of love, a month where couples, friends and family express love in various ways, so I figured why not invite some in my kitchen to come and prepare a three-course meal with us since I believe that cooking brings people together?” she said.

South Africa - Johannesburg - 26 February 2023 - The Star Newspaper marketing cooking event.Picture: Itumeleng English African News Agency (ANA)

The event was open to everyone, but only 10 people had the opportunity to cook with Why Cook Studio.

“We saw the post in the paper on Monday morning, and since we were at work, we made it a point to enter it as soon as we got home,” said Jillian Woon and Varina Woon, two sisters who were also part of the completion.

The two beautiful sisters said neither of them was a perfect cook, but they still wanted to be part of the event just to meet other people and to enjoy the experience.

One of the dishes prepared at The Star Newspaper marketing cooking event. Picture: Itumeleng English African News Agency (ANA)

“We also entered this because we love watching all these cooking shows and we’ve always wanted to be in those kinds of kitchens, so that’s why we decided to come, and we had an amazing experience here,” they said.

Three courses were served during the event: lemon garlic lamb chops, pan seared steak with creamy mushroom mason jar sauce and peach tarte tatin for dessert.

“We came here because we wanted to be out of the house, also just to meet people and have fun, not because we know how to cook, and so far we have had so much fun and do not for once regret being here at all; one of the best meals was the dessert,” said Funanani Mutavhatsindi and Nokulunga Mnikathi.

Julian Woon and Varina Woon taking part in the cooking event. Picture: Itumeleng English African News Agency (ANA)

Mutavhatsindi said the steak was one of her favourite meals because she preferred cooking meat and it came out perfectly.

“No prices were given out, nor was anyone competing with anyone, yet the event was a success, and people did come just like they had promised to, and I was happy to see everyone having fun and interacting with one another, which was a very beautiful thing to experience,” said Montsho.

The Star