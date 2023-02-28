Imposter posing as chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo

Johannesburg - There is an imposter posing as the chief electoral officer, Sy Mamabolo.

According to the Electoral Commission, it first became aware of the impostor in October 2022, issued a public alert, and reported the matter to police for investigation.

Indications from the South African Police Service are that investigations are still continuing. The activities of the imposter receded in December 2022 but have now resurfaced since the weekend.

“The impostor uses the cellphone number 084 577 9791. The impostor appears very active on WhatsApp, where he or she is conversing with unsuspecting professional contacts and acquaintances of the chief electoral officer. The WhatsApp account linked to the 084 577 9791 bears the photographs of the chief electoral officer. These photographs are easily accessible from news sites and publications on the internet,” said the commission.

The IEC says members of the public are encouraged to contact the police should they encounter anyone claiming to be the chief electoral officer.

“Furthermore, members of the public are also urged to contact the commission to verify any information. The commission strongly condemns the impersonation of the chief electoral officer as this is damaging to the reputation of the institution, a feat we can least afford as we scale up the preparations for the 2024 National and Provincial Elections,” said the IEC.

The commission said the South African Police Service should intensify the investigation and apprehend the culprit as his or her criminal conduct undermines the electoral democratic processes of the country and the commission as the foremost election management body on the African continent.

The Star