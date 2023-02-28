“If I am getting killed, it’s them”: fans think AKA prophesied his death

Johannesburg - As music fans from all corners of the world immerse themselves in Kiernan “AKA” Forbes’s new music album “Mass Country”, distinct views have surfaced, leading to more speculation about his death.

The most recent interpretation is based on his song lyrics, which many believe indicate that Forbes was aware that his life was in danger.

It has been three weeks since his death but he continues to be among the top trends on social media, particularly after the release of his album “Mass Country”.

AKA, who was shot dead in Durban on February 10, had scheduled his highly anticipated album, which has garnered millions of streams since its release.

“Diary” is one of the songs that were most talked about by his music fans and others as it speaks about death.

“Okay, I cannot live here, I cannot sit still, I cannot rebuild, promises unfulfilled here. I don’t want to die ’cause if I go silent, Who gon’ feed all my children?

“Nothing feels real no more. How do I fill this hole in my spirit? I cannot hear clichés no more. Living my low life. What did you score me? I was on top of your pyramid; that’s when the pastor told me,” AKA raps in the song.

“If I’m getting killed, it’s them.”

With more than one song in his 14-track album seemingly charting his life, how the musician's life ended continues to be the subject of speculation.

The album was also featured on a billboard in New York’s Times Square and has surpassed more than six million streams on Spotify.

His mother, Lynn Forbes, also commented on the album, revealing that she was pleased that his fans would get to hear it.

“Kiernan was so proud of ‘Mass Country’. As a family, it was a pleasure to see his music’s evolution over the years. He played us this album over and over again. We’re happy the world finally gets to hear it.”

Warren Bokwe, the lead music strategy and operations for Spotify Sub-Saharan Africa said: “AKA was one of the few people who could be classified as a South African hip hop megastar, and we are honoured to be able to continue to share his music with his fans, both in South Africa and all over the world.”

AKA featured local heavyweights such as Khuli Chana, Blxckie, Nadia Nakai, Emtee, Yanga Chief and Sjava in his music; there is no mistaking that this one was for his South African fans.

“Mass Country”, which is a parting gift to his fans and a love letter to South Africa, has been received with overwhelming love and appreciation in the past few days.

The Star