Entrepreneur making learning fun and easy

Young entrepreneur Khuliso Excellent Muvhango developed software that allows students to study without having to pay for data or airtime. Picture: Supplied.

MPHO MUKOSI

Johannesburg - Things have been changing in the way we bank, shop, and order food and equipment, but our educational system has remained the same.

These are the words of Khuliso Excellent Muvhango, a young entrepreneur who developed software that allows students to study without having to pay for data or airtime.

Muvhango, who is a serial entrepreneur, inspirational speaker, and philanthropist, has decided to come up with a way to digitalize everything that was taught from January to December and put it up on one device that helps learners study in their own space at their own pace without paying for internet bundles.

"In 2016, I started a company called Muvex ICT immediately after leaving my corporate job, where I worked as a manager. As time (went) on, I noticed how everything was changing and how most things were done in the comfort of one's own space, yet the educational system still remained the same, especially in rural schools, and that was when I decided to come up with a software that helps learners study ... without having to pay for data or airtime," Muvhango said.

“It was never an easy journey, but with hard work and true dedication, I managed to build a team that is helping me a lot. And we have managed to help schools such as Wilmary Combined School, True Life Learning Centre, Confidence Combined School, and many more.”

Both the laptop and the app allow learners to access the internet without having to buy any data or using wi-fi, and they can access any educational channel.

"The reason this app is free is because I know that so many learners, especially those who come from rural schools, will not have money to buy data," Muvhango explained.

"Running a multimillion company with 8 000+ employees is where I want to see myself in the next coming years. I want to help young people achieve their dreams and make them believe that everything is possible as long as they work hard and dedicate themselves to what they are doing. I started this project not knowing that it would grow to this point, which it did, and today I have found myself helping so many young learners, which I am really grateful for.“

The Star