Manhunt launched for six suspects who robbed two women, raped one and then attacked two motorist who tried to rescue the victims

On February 24, six unknown male suspects allegedly robbed two women, raped one of them, and thereafter attacked motorists who stopped to rescue the victims, hacking one of them to death and seriously injuring the other at Madiba Park, Seshego, near Polokwane, Limpopo.

“The two women, aged 25 and 30, were reportedly walking home from the ATM at the filling station when they met about six unknown men at about 8.45pm. The suspects robbed them of cellphones, money and a jersey. One of the suspects grabbed the younger lady and pulled her into the nearby bushes and raped her,” said Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

Ledwaba said that the rape victim managed to free herself and ran to the road, calling for help.

“A vehicle with five occupants reportedly stopped next to her, and she was busy explaining what had happened when the same suspects accosted them. They brutally hacked one of the men with a sharp object, and he died at the scene. Another occupant was stabbed and seriously injured,” Ledwaba said.

The police were then alerted, and upon their arrival at the scene, they found the deceased with gaping wounds. The injured victim was taken to hospital.

Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, has ordered that these ruthless criminals be hunted down and brought to book.

“The suspects were reportedly speaking a foreign language believed to be Zimbabwean nationals. The police are appealing to anyone with information about the suspects to contact the nearest police station at Crime Stop number 0860010111, or they may send a message via MySAPS,” Ledwaba said.

Cases of murder, attempted murder, rape and robbery were opened, and investigations are continuing, according to the police.

