Desire Marea debunks notions about spirituality and queer black men

Johannesburg - Desire Marea says, with the immense platform they have, they aim to heal people through music and debunk various notions about spirituality and queer black men.

The Amandawe-based artist, real name Buyani Duma, trained as a sangoma, a traditional Nguni spiritual healer, and expresses themselves through distinct themes such as love, grief, spirituality and life experiences.

In their latest offering, Be Free, the Tavern Queen hitmaker speaks about love; they expresses their unwavering love for a significant other and asks them not to be afraid of this love.

“Be Free is a song that speaks to me, and generally, it touches my soul, my well-being and my craft. This song is track number two on my upcoming album, and I am so excited to share it with my fans. In my work as a sangoma, ancient songs and drumming sequences are used to invoke spirits who live in me, so I enter into a trance state. In my work as a musician, I heal people using music. It’s a different kind of medicine, but one in which I often have to channel different spirits, different truths, and the essence of light,” they said.

Speaking about misconceptions about spirituality, they said: “There are many ways that we are viewed in society, and I think it will change with a lot of young people being called and a lot of them being brave enough to answer their calling. I think it does a lot of service to society.

“Becoming a sangoma is not vocational; one must be called on by spirit,” said the artist.“

“I have learnt through my experience that you can be anyone and present yourself in any way and still be a healer because I am not the one doing the healing; it is the other spirits.”

The music artist, who also has a knack for fashion, blossomed at school, where they showcased the wonders a sewing machine can do.

“I had a sewing machine, and I used it to make outfits, but my main hustle was turning school boys’ pants into skinny jeans,” says Marea.

As their entourage awaits the album’s release with bated breath, On The Romance of Being reflects on truth, romance, sexuality, seduction and connection to nature through a spiritual lens.

This body of work is set to be released on April 7.

The Star