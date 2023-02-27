A shining light in the business world

Johannesburg - Driven by a combination of creativity and a spiritual nudge, Lebogang Sadiki, 26, continues striving to make an impact in entrepreneurship.

She is the founder of S’Africa Lamp Designs and wants to make people’s homes beautiful with her African-inspired designs.

Born and raised in Winterveld, north of Tshwane, she started her business in 2019 and rebranded as S’Africa Home in 2022 after expanding to include other African-inspired home decor pieces.

In addition to her lamp design business, she is also a home stylist and the owner of an Airbnb business.

She has had her custom and one-of-a-kind creations highlighted on numerous radio shows, magazines and newspapers, including Power987, SA FM, Home Magazine and the well-liked Design for You programme on the Home Channel on DSTV.

Lebogang, who holds an accounting degree from the University of Joburg, has effectively combined her academic, creative and entrepreneurial abilities to carry out the best business strategies. She is deeply committed to fostering and supporting the growth of small businesses.

She said in a field known for its incredible creativity, they take pleasure in giving contemporary African art a modern spin, representing various cultural identities and bringing them to life in people’s homes.

“Our company stands for genuine African art. We create modern lamp covers with African wax prints and the corresponding lamp shades. All colourful and beautiful African cultures are represented across the continent, from Batswana, VhaVenda, Basotho and all other unique cultures found in South Africa.”

In addition to being in the art, design and home decor sectors, S’Africa Lamp Designs is more than just a business of designing lamps, according to Sadiki.

“I use it as a means to honour my ancestors through art. I identified a market niche and produced a distinctive item that is both useful and a lovely illustration of the variety of our cultures.”

Every journey has its own obstacles and Sadiki has faced many, including difficulties obtaining financing, starting the company and losing money due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite all of these obstacles, she never gave up and instead grew as a young businesswoman with ambition to accomplish even greater things in the future.

“My daughter was the main factor that motivated me to persevere. I want her to understand that even when faced with obstacles in life, one should not give up on their goals, but rather persevere until they are accomplished.”

She said while starting a company might seem difficult, every successful businessperson first had an idea and a dream. In her opinion, to make that dream a reality, it requires persistence, hard work and dedication.

“Believe in yourself and your talent. That is the counsel I give to young businesspeople. Don’t be afraid to take chances and attempt new things, and keep in mind that operating a business is not just about making a profit, but also about having a positive impact on people’s lives,” according to Sadiki.

The Star