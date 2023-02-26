The SA National Roads Agency has used new textured shoulder lines on the N2 and N3 around Durban as a new safety measure to help reduce car crashes. Picture: SIBUSISO NDLOVU/African News Agency (ANA)

Joburg - R270 million has been pumped into upgrades in Standerton, Mpumalanga, in a project by the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral).

The initiative has created more than 270 jobs.

According to Sanral, the upgrade of the R23 started in 2021 and is due to be completed in April.

Construction manager at Raubex-Enza Joint Venture, Raiz Cassoojee, said the upgrade had brought a state-of-the-art road to the Lekwa Municipality that accommodates both pedestrians and motorists while easing traffic congestion.

Cassoojee said features such as pedestrian crossings, traffic lights, traffic circles and bridges not only made the road safer, but also helped road users cut back on travel times because the road was a lot smoother.

“When we arrived in 2021, we were told that this would be a very difficult project to complete, so we spent the first three months engaging the community. Everything was transparent, and as a result, we were able to maintain a healthy working environment with the community,” said Cassoojee.

Sanral’s project manager, Riaan Oerlemans, said through consistent engagement with the community, Sanral was able to hire 270 local people to work on the 4km stretch as well as subcontract about 45 local SMMEs.

Oerlemans said he had witnessed how Sanral placed community engagement and development at the core of its function.

“The roads we are building are meant to connect people, goods and services, which in turn has a huge impact on economic development, especially at a local level,” he said.

Oerlemans said it was a pleasure to see a project finally reach the finish line. Seeing the communities work and prosper was something really special and spoke to Sanral’s mission of going beyond roads, helping them gain experience and be a part of what is essentially their own project,“ he said.

Ntswaki Msimango, who was a flagger in the project stationed at the almost-complete traffic circles, says the experience she gained working in the project inspired her to gain the confidence to start her own business.

“I’ve learnt so much by being here. I started off working with the concrete, where I learnt how to measure and pour. I’m now here helping to direct traffic, making sure motorists can safely navigate the construction site,” she said.

For local SMMEs, the road upgrade has meant a boost for their businesses, offering them the opportunity to be involved in a massive project that will ultimately uplift their communities.

Stephan Nhlapo, owner of Lucky Lips Trading, one of the local SMMEs subcontracted to the project, said Standerton’s employment issue had been addressed as most of the subcontractors were from the area, and the community had really appreciated the open communication with Raubex and being involved at every stage.

Nhlapho added that he had gained valuable experience working under Raubex and looked forward to growing his business in the construction sector.

“I never thought I’d see traffic circles in Standerton, but through the upgrade of this road, traffic circles have been installed, which will greatly improve the flow of traffic while reducing vehicle accidents,” he said.

Maggie Khumalo, the owner of Mzilikazi ka Mantunga, said the project helped her construction business.

“I’ve been working in construction since 2017, but we often get overlooked in this male-dominated industry. But this time, Sanral and its partners really considered our role and made opportunities available for us. Young people have also been able to gain valuable experience in the various aspects of construction,” said Khumalo.

Khumalo said as subcontractors and community members, they were engaged at every stage, and when there were issues, they could always iron them out so that the project could continue in a timely manner.

“Even the suppliers that I work with have appreciated the fact that invoices have always been paid on time,” she said.

