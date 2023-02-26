Money pumped in to tackle unemployment in KwaZulu-Natal

Johannesburg - R70 million has been set aside from the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government for the Youth Empowerment Fund to be awarded to applicants who meet the requirements, according to KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

She said the province had repurposed the Youth Fund and set aside R100m for the 2023/24 financial year to benefit more young people in sectors that create jobs as opposed to businesses that employ only a few people.

Dube-Ncube said among the interventions, the provincial government would focus on the partnership with Sumitomo/Dunlop to roll out smart centres and co-operatives in townships and rural areas.

These co-operatives will be fully owned by young people and will promote local economic growth in the tyre industry.

“The Executive Council resolved that each department, except for the front-line services departments, must reprioritise within their budgets an amount of R10m to contribute towards job creation through an intensified Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) to benefit youth, women and people with disabilities,” Dube-Ncube said.

The premier also announced that the Ithala Development Finance Corporation (IDFC) had distributed R146m in funding to 293 small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) and co-operatives, creating 1 297 employment opportunities for the period up to December 31, 2022.

The premier also noted that Ithala was also supporting the launch of projects in townships and rural areas, including a R40m plywood manufacturing plant close to KwaNongoma, a R100m logistics hub in Estcourt, a R25m fuel depot in Mnambithi, and a R35m roofing material manufacturing plant in eThekwini.

The total number of jobs that will be created by these projects is estimated to be 1 350.

Dube-Ncube said the inaugural funding window of Operation Vula Fund saw 1 016 applications worth R339.2m being approved for funding in various priority sectors of the economy.

“In 2023/24, IDFC plans to distribute business funding of approximately R214m and facilitate the creation of 2000 job opportunities. It further intends to support rural and township-based SMMEs and co-operatives in line with the Investment Policy on the Informal and Rural Township Economy.

“Working with Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs and the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition (DTIC), we will support the implementation of the Black Industrialist Programme through the provision of rental space and business funding to viable black businesspeople,” she said.

Ncube-Dube also said in 2022/23, 35 black industrialists in KZN were assisted to access an estimated R700m of the DTIC Grant Fund, with 4 000 jobs created.

“The province, through Trade and Investment KwaZulu-Natal (TIKZN), attracted a R150m investment into the manufacturing of steel drums, with a projection of 100 employment opportunities being created. Over the MTEF (Medium Term Expenditure Framework) period, the KZN Gaming and Betting Board undertakes to facilitate the creation of 2 250 jobs in the gaming and betting industry in order to address unemployment.

“In addition, the entity will provide a 45% targeted procurement spend towards businesses and entrepreneurs from townships and rural areas. Over 150 women, youth and people with disabilities through economic opportunities within gambling industry will be given opportunities,” added Dube-Ncube.

The Star