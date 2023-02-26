Minister Dlamini Zuma calls on communities to be aware of tropical cyclone Freddy

Johannesburg - Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), has urged communities to heed the warnings issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS) and disaster management teams across the country.

According to a department statement, even though SAWS indicated that tropical cyclone Freddy will have a very localised and limited impact on South Africa in the coming days, Dlamini Zuma urged all South Africans to be cautious as rains were still expected in some parts of the country.

“According to SAWS, the only province where there is a significant risk of direct impact from Freddy in terms of heavy rain, flooding and/or wind damage is the very eastern districts of Limpopo, in particular, Vhembe as well as Mopani. These districts, including the northern half of the Kruger National Park (KNP), will be on the edge or periphery of the heavy rain.

“To this effect, SAWS has issued a Level 5 Orange warning in terms of the SAWS Impact-Based Warnings system for the easternmost sections of Vhembe and Mopani,” read a department statement.

The department said the above-normal quantities of rainfall may lead to flooding as the ground is already saturated after recent rains experienced.

The department also pleaded with communities to work with and co-operate with disaster teams and other stakeholders during the heavy rains and flooding.

“We urge all people living in low-lying or flood-prone areas to be careful, monitor the rising water levels and evacuate to safer areas or higher ground,” said the department.

The following tips are important:

– If you are on foot, be aware that low moving water can also be dangerous during flood conditions.

– Do not drive on flooded roads or cross flooded bridges.

– Avoid crossing low-lying bridges, streams and rivers.

– Be especially vigilant at night. It is harder to recognise potentially deadly road hazards.

– Never try to walk, swim, or drive in swift-flowing water; even if the water is 15cm deep, it can sweep you off your feet.

– Where possible, communities are encouraged to try to avoid contact with any flood waters. The water may be contaminated with raw sewage, oil, or other dangerous substances and may also be charged with electricity from fallen power lines.

– Motorists must be very careful and avoid driving through flooded areas.

– Teach children about the dangers of floods.

– Monitor weather alerts on radio and television.

– Keep important documents in water-resistant containers.

– Do not camp or park your car along rivers or washes, especially during heavy rains or thunderstorms.

– Keep your cellphone close to you and have emergency numbers at hand.

Contact municipal disaster management centres or the nearest police station, or call the national emergency numbers (112, 10177, or 107) when faced with threats.

The Star