Department of Health urges public to practise hand hygiene and not drink contaminated water

Johannesburg - Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has advised the public to practise proper hand hygiene and not to drink water from contaminated sources following the announcement of a cholera-related death.

On Thursday, Minister of Health Joe Phaahla revealed that a 24-year-old man who was the country’s fifth confirmed cholera case had died in Tambo Memorial Hospital after battling diarrhoea.

The first three people who tested positive for cholera have since fully recovered, while the fourth person is recovering well at home.

“We can never overemphasise the importance of the public visiting the nearest health facilities when they present with mild to severe watery diarrhoea and dehydration symptoms.

"Furthermore, the practice of proper hand hygiene, which includes thorough washing of hands with water and soap before and after using the bathroom, and also before handling food, is quite critical,“ explains Nkomo-Ralehoko.

The department’s outbreak response and surveillance teams say they have already traced a total of 12 close contacts of the deceased 24-year-old male from Emandleni informal settlement in Wattville.

A mobile clinic was dispatched to the informal settlement this week, where individuals in the area were screened. Two people were referred to Tambo Memorial Hospital with signs and symptoms suggestive of cholera.

What is cholera?

Cholera is an acute enteric infection caused by the bacteria Vibrio cholerae, and an outbreak usually occurs in settings with inadequate sanitation and insufficient access to safe drinking water. It spreads mainly through contaminated or polluted water.

One can become infected directly through drinking contaminated water, or indirectly through eating contaminated food. The infection is often mild or without symptoms, but can sometimes be severe and life-threatening. It typically causes acute, watery diarrhoea and can affect people of all ages.

“It is important that we encourage communities to practise proper hand hygiene, which includes thorough washing of the hands with water and soap before and after using the bathroom, as well as before preparing or eating food.”

“We further plead with community members to visit the nearest health facilities in case they present with mild to severe watery diarrhoea and dehydration symptoms,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.

