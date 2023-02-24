Joburg powdered drink manufacturer a hit at UAE

The chief executive officer and founder of Molly’s Food Enterprise Lerato Nonyane participated at the Gulfood exhibition in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Picture: Supplied.

Johannesburg - Through its Export Marketing and Investment Assistance Scheme, the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition has provided funding for a business delegation of 16 South African agro-processing firms, including the South African Fruit and Vegetable Canners Export Council, to present their international food and beverage products at the Gulfood exhibition in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, this week.

The five-day exhibition aimed at developing export markets for South African products and services will recruit new foreign direct investment into the country and provide companies with an opportunity to increase exports globally.

Fikile Majola, deputy minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, said the participation of South Africa would strengthen export sales from the South African agri-food industry, food retail, and value-added agro-processing products after the enterprises at Gulfood produced export sales of more than R221 million in 2020.

“The Dubai Expo that took place in 2020 was part of our efforts to revive the economy and create opportunities for inclusive growth, paving the way for further unlocking opportunities by leveraging more trade events in the region, such as Gulfood, which presents a follow-up opportunity for South African businesses. As a result, South African businesses were informed about the potential in the UAE,” said Majola.

Molly’s Food Enterprise was one of the small companies based in Johannesburg that also participated in the Gulfood exhibition, and their products generated a strong lead during the show.

The company manufactures powdered beverages that range in flavours, including a zero-sugar powdered drink, and their products received enormous interest at the trade fair with positive reviews from the buyers, which enabled them to lead during the exhibition.

The chief executive officer and founder of Molly’s Food Enterprise, Lerato Nonyane, expressed gratitude for being recognised and also getting the opportunity to participate in the exhibition.

She said she was honoured that her products received enormous recognition and would like to continue offering the best products to her customers and expand the company over time and offer employment to people.

“Our products taste good, and people are there for them, so that is why we pride ourselves in them, as our customers have recommended others try them, and we have been receiving good reviews.

“The level of interest had me thrilled and astonished, and I am pleased with the leads I am getting. Samples and price lists have been distributed. I’m hoping that these leads turn into actual business deals as our products receive interest from other countries such as Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Malaysia, and Russia,” Nonyane said.