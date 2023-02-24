Diamond dealer and Zuma donor ‘embraces’ all cultures

Johannesburg - Businessman Louis Liebenberg, who was been accused of dealing illegally in diamonds, says he is a staunch supporter of Afrikaans culture, but is equally happy to support other cultures.

Liebenberg came to former president Jacob Zuma’s aid last year, pledging R500 000 towards Zuma's private prosecution of state prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughn, as well as gifting Zuma with two bulls.

He says that since then he has been receiving personal and business attacks from Afrikaans publications.

“I am a staunch supporter of Afrikaner culture, but now Afrikaners are turning against me because I realised that I grew up in a right-wing society, even though it was not as right-wing as (the) AWB. They have turned against me for having reached out to former president Jacob Zuma. I have looked at the world and have looked at South Africa and the fact that in Namaqualand we have had a different kind of life, as we do not know racism. I have tried to explain that in Namaqualand we do not know racism, but here in Gauteng racism is rife,” he said.

Liebenberg said the country needed reconciliation to reverse the dark past of apartheid, which continued to play a role in furthering white supremacy.

“We need reconciliation in this country because, as a 58-year-old man, I represent apartheid, which is why I am trying to help forge unity among South Africans,” he said.

Liebenberg said he had been trying to work with the Nama people in the Northern Cape alongside Nama leader Paul Swartbooi, who was fighting for the establishment of a Nama-only town. However, their efforts were being thwarted.

“I wanted to take the king of (the) Nama Paul Swartbooi to an Afrikaans town Eurieka town… but they would not allow coloured and brown people on their grounds, and they allowed him and all the people came out and hugged him. Reconciliation is my mission. He told me the municipality had issued an order to take down the houses. I have pledged money to help them because the people opposing them are right-wing Afrikaners who have been brainwashed against other races,” he said.

He said he was in the Constitutional Court with his legal team to try and help the Nama people protect their houses.

“I, with my legal team, have been at the Constitutional Court since 2001 to ensure these houses are not demolished. I’m willing to give them money to form their own town,” he said.

The Star