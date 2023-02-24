Cops’ hiring process under fire

Johannesburg - The recruitment of police trainees has received criticism on social media, with many South Africans sharing their stories of how they were cheated of their opportunities to become members of the police force due to allegations of bribery and corruption by those responsible for the process.

This comes after national police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, confirmed on Tuesday that three people had been arrested following a preliminary report that indicated they were involved in collusion in the recruitment process.

It is reported that more than 1 000 South African Police Service (SAPS) trainees nationwide who passed all their assessment criteria tests but were omitted from the final list of recruits selected, claim their names were replaced with the names of people who had allegedly paid bribes to recruitment officers.

Action Society co-ordinator, Tshepi Mekwa, said the group had received more than 1 000 complaints from young South Africans who have bemoaned the “unfair recruitment process applied by the SAPS”.

"More than a thousand SAPS trainees are demanding that the new police intake recruitment process be halted amid allegations of bribery and rigging. These recruits passed all their assessment criteria tests but were left off the final list in favour of people who allegedly bribed recruitment officers.

"If the allegations of bribery are true, it undermines the department’s integrity and can lead to a lack of trust from the public," said Mmekwa.

"The SAPS and the South African government must take a firm stand against corruption in law enforcement and work to rebuild public trust in the department. It is essential to take action to address the issue and ensure that the recruitment process is fair and transparent."

A police recruit identified as Ntokozo Majola told The Star that he applied to be recruited by the SAPS in 2019, went through all of the required screening tests, and was informed that he would be called in a few weeks for training.

He says more than three years later, he is yet to receive that call. He said he suspects that his position was taken by someone close to those responsible for the process.

"I was confident that I was going to become a police officer after having undergone and passed the required tests. I know other people who also feel the same way," he said.

Sithuli Saseng said: "In 2017, I passed an interview at the Pinetown police station. They called me to sign the documents and put my beneficiaries down, but until today I was never called for medical tests."

However, Mathe, responding to the allegations that the recruitment process is flawed, denied that this is the case, saying the SAPS process is stringent and does not allow bribery to rule.

"The South African Police Service follows a stringent recruitment process to ensure that the best candidates are selected to serve as police men and women… A candidate must comply with specific criteria to be eligible," she said.

She said as soon as the allegations were made, the national commissioner appointed a team led by the SAPS risk and internal audit components.

“Investigations into alleged irregularities of the recruitment and selection processes are continuing. Three people have since been arrested following a preliminary report that suggests that they were involved in collusion.

“None of the three are SAPS members. Once the investigation has been finalised, those who are found to have colluded, be it our own members and the newly trained police officers, all will be subjected to internal departmental processes with a view of implementing the SAPS expeditious process," she said.

