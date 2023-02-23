Unemployment nightmare for youth remains stubbornly high

Durban - 030718 Unemployed graduates took their frustration to the street and marched to City Hall to hand over their memorandum. Picture: Gcina Ndwalane

Johannesburg - The youth who bear the brunt of unemployment in South Africa say they were convinced their education would secure better lives for them, but they have been met with disappointment after endless rejections.

They mention the rising cost of living, which also makes it nearly impossible to maintain themselves in their quest for jobs.

Delivering his 2023 Budget Speech, Finance Minister Godongwana said they are implementing growth-enhancing reforms to eradicate poverty, inequality, and unemployment.

Last year, Godongwana said that over the medium term, R76 billion was allocated for job-creation programmes, but to date young people still highlight unemployment as one of their biggest challenges.

Vuyo Peter, who has not had a solid job since he graduated in governance and finance at Walter Sisulu University, said the government needs to do better in creating opportunities for young people.

He said every year they mention all these opportunities, but they hardly reach those who are deserving.

“I think the government should take the unemployment issue seriously, because we are engaging ourselves in criminal activities just to make ends meet.”

He said looking for a job was on its own a financial strain.

“I consider unemployment to be the greatest obstacle, ahead of poverty. Being unemployed is nothing the government or anyone for that matter should ignore, because its outcome is the destruction of those we pass or see daily hanging around the corner stores, especially the youth.

“Yes, the government, according to it is ‘fighting’ unemployment by utilising job creation and spending or funding money through organisations, but these so-called funds never reach the hands for which they were intended.

“Yes, we cannot blame anyone, especially the government for our so-called ‘laziness’. It’s not easy waking up one morning saying, ‘Okay, now I want to end unemployment’, because we live in places or towns that the government never visits just to witness the conditions we live under,” he lamented.

The Star also spoke to Sandile Hadebe and Thami Buthelezi, who shared that they had exhausted their efforts in applying for jobs in South Africa.

Hadebe, 31, who hails from Cosmo City and has been unemployed since 2012, said he decided to start his own small business.

Though he does not make much, he said the rising cost of living was paralysing his business, which already does not show much profit.

“I have been unemployed for a long time. I have sent my resumé to different places, but nothing promising has come out it. We are hoping that we get the help we need. We do not want to resort to crime, because that is the most common thing in local areas.”

Buthelezi, who is without a job, also highlighted the increasing cost of living, saying being without a job is stressful, because buying small things is impossible.

Godongwana, who did dwell on youth unemployment, said to fast-track the implementation of these reforms, they initiated Operation Vulindlela, a joint initiative of the Presidency and National Treasury to accelerate the implementation of structural reforms by fostering collaboration and co-ordination across government departments just over two years ago.

The Star