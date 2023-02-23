Students give top tips to school leavers entering the higher education sector

Johannesburg - The Good Work Foundation (GWF), an organisation that describes itself as a change agent for rural Africa regarding higher education, has asked some of its Bridging Year Academy (BYA) graduates to give some tips to school leavers who will be entering the higher education space this year.

The Mpumalanga-based non-profit organisation (NPO) said it asked graduates who were part of their programme to give some advice as there are so many hurdles to navigate as you step out of the safety net of school and home — with a lot of "adulting" to be done.

"We asked some of our Bridging Year Academy (BYA) graduates who recently enrolled in tertiary studies what advice they have for the 2023 cohort of first-year newbies, based on their personal experiences and what they have learnt during their time at the BYA," said the NPO.

The Programme Manager for GWF’s Bridging Year Academy, Kathy Knott, says this sound advice echoes much of what these go-getting young adults learned during their time at the academy, such as prioritising mental wellness, time management, goal-setting, self-motivation, and managing stress.

Axcept Mhlongo, who is a second-year Bachelor of Information Science student at the University of Pretoria and also a 2020 GWF BYA graduate, advised new varsity students to manage their time and make sure that they are up to date with all tasks they’ve been assigned to.

Mhlongo said that it was also important to seek guidance if students did not understand something.

"Make friends. University is tough sometimes, so having friends who do the same course as you can help you feel less alone," added Mhlongo.

Another BYA graduate, Ntlangelani Florah Mashele, an Electrical Engineering student at the Ehlanzeni TVET College, Nelspruit campus, said that the management of finances was important and that the first rule was to buy food first and never waste money on unnecessary things.

"Give yourself time to adjust to college life. Record the lessons, if you can," she said.

While Themba Sibiya, who is studying towards a Diploma in Public Affairs at Tshwane University of Technology’s Mbombela campus and also graduated from BYA in 2020, said it was vital to build strong study habits and be committed to one’s studies.

"Concentrate. This includes focusing on good note-taking, completing assignments on time, and reviewing your daily notes, develop organisational skills, and keep yourself organised so you’ll save valuable time and be able to do everything you want to do," said Sibiya.

While studying Financial Management at the Central Johannesburg College in Braamfontein, Matimu Sihlangu advised new tertiary students to choose their friends wisely, to allocate more time to studying instead of having fun, and to never lose sight of their goals.

"Make sure you take in every lesson your lecturers impart to you," said Sihlangu.

Relief Gazide, who is studying tourism management at Unisa and is a 2021 BYA graduate, said it's important to make time for yourself. She also said making friends is essential, especially in times of need.

"Get involved in group work and activities so you’re exposed to the opinions of others," she said.

Lucia Mavundla, a final-year Financial Accounting student at Unigrad College who is a 2020 BYA graduate, said it was important to do research on the courses that are in demand and consider one that will enable you to be your own boss.

"Know who you are, where you come from and how you want to change your situation," said Mavundla.

She said that it was also important to get proper funding or save as much money as possible so that studies aren't halted due to lack of funds. She also advised that it would be wise to take on odd jobs.

"If you feel you are not ready to study yet, take a gap year, but not longer, because this prevents you from achieving your goals and reduce stressors and eliminate friends with a negative mindset," she said.

