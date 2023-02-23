Johannesburg - South Africans took to social media, with some expressing joy and others feeling sorry for former CEO Andre de Ruyter, who resigned with immediate effect.

In an interview with a broadcaster, de Ruyter revealed that there is political interference and that some ministers are feeding from the trough, implying that the power struggles will continue.

"Evidence suggests that Eskom is the ANC's feeding trough. I expressed my concerns to a senior government minister about attempts, in my view, to water down governance around the $8.5 billion that, by and large, through Eskom’s intervention at COP26. And the response was essentially — you know, you have to be pragmatic — you have to — in order to pursue the greater good, you have to enable some people to eat a little bit. So yes, I think it is infringed," De Ruyter said.

He said when they pointed out that there was one particular high-level politician that was involved in this, the minister in question looked at the senior official and said: "I guess it was inevitable that it will come out anyway."

De Ruyter said this suggested that it wasn’t news.

"The high-level politician is a member of parliament," he said.

He did not want to go into details further because of the risk.

On Wednesday evening, Eskom announced that de Ruyter would leave the company with immediate effect.

Eskom said in a media statement that following a special board meeting convened on February 22, 2023, it was decided by mutual consent that both parties terminate their relationship.

"The board further resolved that de Ruyter will not be required to serve the balance of his notice period but that he will be released from his position with immediate effect. Acting GCE arrangements are being finalised with the shareholder minister and will be communicated shortly," said Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) announced that it plans to open a case against de Ruyter. The union also said they want him to reveal the name of the minister that he spoke about in his interview.

"We are going to lay charges against De Ruyter, using Section 34 of PRECCA on the corruption act. If you are looking at the rate of load shedding, surely this is not stage 6 that we are talking about, so this is a big issue for Saftu, and I think it should be one for every South African," said Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi.

ATM said de Ruyter must be summoned to appear before Parliament to spill the beans.

"De Ruyter has to disclose who this senior minister is who he kept reporting these transgressions to without taking any action to respond to his revelations. De Ruyter has a case to answer for his failure to report such corruption in terms of Section 34 of PRECCA," said ATM president Vuyo Zungula.

Twitter user Daksha Patel wrote: "He is the fall guy for the useless ANC and Eskom. Glad he stood up and exposed the ANC!"

Another user, Nean Thal, wrote: "Andre failed at Eskom, and he must stop blaming people for his mistakes."

Meanwhile, during his budget speech, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced the allocation of R254 billion in debt relief to Eskom. Of this, R168 billion in capital and R86 billion in interest over the next three years bring the power utility’s debt to R423 billion.

This will allow the power utility to improve its infrastructure and enhance its capacity to generate more power.

