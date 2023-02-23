The cubs, known as Karlos and Ivana, were confiscated by the NSPCA, in 2019. Picture: Audrey Helsink.

Joburg - The NSPCA has won a defamation case against the owner of lion cubs after the owner and certain companies sued it for over R13 million for allegedly defaming him and causing him a loss of income.

According to the NSPCA, in 2019, after finding two cubs in a severely compromised state of health, it laid criminal charges of animal cruelty against their owner.

“The cubs, known as Karlos and Ivana, were confiscated by the NSPCA, and the story of their rescue and journey to recovery became a media sensation shortly after being shared by the NSPCA. It soon became common knowledge that Jan Steinman stood accused of animal cruelty, and only then was the NSPCA compelled to admit that Steinman had been listed as the accused in the NSPCA’s case for Karlos and Ivana,” said the animal cruelty organisation.

After almost half a decade in court, Justice Snyman from the Mafikeng High Court dismissed the claim against the NSPCA and one of its inspectors with costs.

National Senior Inspector Douglas Wolhuter, who is a manager for the Wildlife Protection Unit at the NSPCA, said they felt vindicated with the judgment.

“If anything, winning this case has only strengthened the NSPCA’s spirit to fight for what is right and continue our work to protect and stand up for animals, regardless of what challenges we may face in doing so,” said Wolhuter.

The NSPCA said Steinman and his companies had applied for leave to appeal this decision, but a date for the argument had yet to be allocated.

“Steinman still faces charges of animal cruelty in the NSPCA’s case regarding the abuse of Karlos and Ivana, which is still ongoing. If Mr Steinman is found guilty, he faces imprisonment, a fine, or both, as well as a criminal record.

“The NSPCA extends its sincere appreciation to its legal team at Marston & Taljaard and advocate Ciska Bezuidenhout for their support and commitment to the NSPCA throughout the defamation case,” added the NSPCA.

The Star