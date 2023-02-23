Benoni man confirmed as SA’s first cholera death as more cases are detected in recent outbreak

Suspected cholera patients lie down at the Beatrice Infectious Diseases Hospital in Mbare, Harare, Zimbabwe, on this September 11, 2018 picture. Reports state that 18 people have died over the past week after drinking water contaminated by a burst sewer pipe in the high density suburb of Glen View. Picture: Shepherd Tozvireva/African News Agency/ANA

Johannesburg - The Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, has announced the first cholera-linked death in South Africa as the number of laboratory-confirmed cases rises to five.

The department’s spokesperson, Foster Mohale, said the announcement of the first death linked to cholera detected in South Africa follows the announcement of three cases a few weeks ago.

“The 4th case is a 28-year-old male residing in Alexandra Township with no local or international travel history. The patient presented himself at the Edenvale Hospital Emergency Centre with a four-day history of diarrhoea, vomiting and body weakness,” Mohale said.

“A specimen was collected for testing and the patient was not admitted to the hospital, but managed as an outpatient, given treatment to take home, and requested to return for his results, which came back positive.”

The department said the outbreak response team conducted a case investigation and visited the patient’s residence and workplace the following day.

“The 5th case is a 24-year-old male residing in Emandleni Wattville, Benoni, in Ekurhuleni with no travel history. The patient presented with profuse watery diarrhoea and was admitted to Tambo Memorial Hospital. His results confirmed his positive status, and sadly, he passed away a few days later,” Mohale said.

One of the man’s contacts is still in hospital, and further investigation is being conducted, according to the department.

The 24-year-old’s body will be transported to KwaZulu-Natal for burial, and Mohale said health officials would advise the bereaved family and undertakers of the safe burial precautions to prevent the spread of the disease.

“Cholera mainly spreads through contaminated or polluted water. People can become infected directly through drinking contaminated water or indirectly through eating contaminated food. Symptoms include diarrhoea, dehydration, vomiting and body weakness,” Mohale said.

The department has reminded members of the public to maintain hand hygiene to prevent possible transmission.

“All people who experience cholera-like symptoms, with or without local or international travel history, are encouraged to immediately visit their nearest health facility for screening and testing to ensure early detection and successful treatment if they test positive,” the department said.

The Star