Top 10 popular techniques to support mental and physical wellbeing

Johannesburg - Training course provider The Knowledge Academy has collected a list of 25 popular well-being techniques and investigated which tutorial has the highest search volume on YouTube.

As understanding of mental health increases globally, 113% more people have been googling self-care techniques to support mental and physical well-being.

The company said this percentage had gone up compared to February 2018.

"Ranging from exercises and changes of lifestyle to self-care routines, these techniques help reduce stress, recognise our feelings, and form a healthier lifestyle."

The Knowledge Academy collected the list of 25 popular well-being techniques via Ahrefs (a Search Engine Optimisation tool), revealing the most popular wellness trends in the world.

Some of the key findings in the investigation include guided meditation being ranked as the most popular well-being technique we all want to learn, with 175 000 monthly searches for relevant classes.

"With 106 000 monthly tutorial searches on YouTube, Yoga for Beginners ranks as the second most popular well-being technique."

"Stretching Exercises came third, with 70 000 monthly searches, on average, in the world. This is followed by the positive affirmations method and the morning routine," the academy added.

The Knowledge Academy revealed that guided meditation ranked as the No. 1 practice. With an average of 175 000 monthly YouTube tutorial searches around the topic, video guided meditation gives those new to meditation something to follow, helping them find calm and peace within a few minutes.

The company said that according to a scientific report, 63% of respondents said meditation had helped "a great deal" in enhancing their physical and emotional well-being.

The finding also pointed out that Yoga for Beginners ranked as the second-most popular well-being technique people wanted to learn, with 106 000 monthly tutorial searches on YouTube.

"Following yoga videos online has been seen as a great choice for anyone who doesn't feel comfortable taking an in-person class or wants an affordable alternative. Originating from India as a tradition focusing on mind, body, and soul, yoga has become popular worldwide among 300 million practitioners for building physical strength and easing anxiety."

"In third place are stretching exercises, with 70 000 average monthly searches on YouTube globally. Stretching helps stabilise our mood and reduce stress by increasing blood circulation and relieving muscle tension. When following tutorials on YouTube, static and dynamic stretching techniques are recommended," added the Knowledge Academy.

According to the findings, positive affirmations ranks in fourth position, with 42 000 monthly searches globally.

"Practising positive phrases to challenge negative thoughts is shown to reduce health-deteriorating high stress and promote positive coping, with YouTube being one of the most useful places to look for inspiration when building your list of affirmations."

"Tutorials for the morning routine ranked as the fifth most popular well-being technique people wanted to learn on YouTube (28 000). A mindful morning routine before starting your busy day creates a healthy habit that keeps you calm and leads to better mental health.

This is followed by the time management method Pomodoro Technique (24 000), which helps prevent mental exhaustion," according to the investigation by the training provider.

Here are the top ten techniques of the 25 in the findings:

Rank Wellbeing techniques Average Global Monthly Search Volumes

1 Guided Meditation 175,000

2 Yoga for Beginners 106,000

3 Stretching Exercises 70,000

4 Positive Affirmations 42,000

5 Morning Routine 28,000

6 Pomodoro Technique 24,000

7 Skincare Routine 23,000

8 Tai Chi for Beginners 18,000

9 How To Be Happy 18,000

10 Breathing Exercises 14,000

