Rea Vaya clears the air on reports that it is ‘broke’

The City said it wishes to reassure commuters that services are operational and adhering to daily schedules. Picture: Leon Nicholas

Johannesburg - The City of Johannesburg has issued a statement to clear up the alleged reports that Rea Vaya is “broke”.

Rea Vaya said that it is a unit of the Department of Transport of the City of Johannesburg. Through its designated service providers, known as Bus Operating Companies (BOCs), Rea Vaya offers BRT services to the city’s residents. These BOCs include Piotrans (Pty) Ltd, which operates phase 1A (from Soweto to Ellis Park), and Litsamaiso (Pty) Ltd, which operates phase 1B (from Soweto to Joburg CBD, via Auckland Park).

The City said it noted with concern the confusion created by reports in the “Sunday World” newspaper that identified Piotrans as Rea Vaya.

“The media alert seeks to clarify that Rea Vaya is a City of Joburg brand and Piotrans (Pty) Ltd is a stand-alone company that renders services on behalf of the City,” the City said.

“The City wishes to reassure commuters that services are operational and adhering to daily schedules. We are working very hard to conclude with preparations for a third BOC to operate phase 1C(a) from Sandton to Joburg CBD via Alexandra,” said Dorothy Mabuza, the transport executive director.

The Star